Saif Ali Khan's Secret To Ageless Strength At 55? His Fitness Trainer Says It's All About Yoga

Saif Ali Khan's fitness | Image Courtesy: Rupal Sidh

At 55, Saif Ali Khan continues to defy age not just with his timeless charm but with the kind of fitness that would make even someone half his age take notes. While most actors switch between weight training and cardio, the Nawab of Pataudi has found his ultimate balance through yoga, a practice that keeps both his body and mind razor-sharp.

Secret to Saif's strength and agility revealed

Celebrity fitness trainer Rupal Sidh recently gave fans a glimpse into Saif's wellness routine, proving that the secret behind his lean frame and agility lies not in lifting heavy but in the simple practice of yoga. On October 4, Rupal took to Instagram to share a series of photos of Saif performing advanced yoga postures, leaving fans impressed by his core strength and control.

In her caption, she revealed, "This is how Saif Ali Khan had built his legendary strength and agility! 💪 I’m sharing my signature flexibility poses that I use with my dedicated celebrity clients!”

Check out the post below:

According to the trainer, Saif performed a sequence of advanced yoga poses, including handstands, deep backbends, and forward folds. These movements, she explained, help enhance overall body strength, flexibility, and stability.

Handstands build core and upper-body power and backbends improve spinal flexibility and posture, while forward folds aid muscle recovery and blood flow, together creating a strong and balanced physique.

Power of yoga

Experts often highlight that yoga-based flexibility workouts can improve circulation, reduce stiffness, and even boost balance and coordination, especially as one grows older. For Saif, it seems yoga isn’t just another fitness routine; it’s a lifestyle that has helped him maintain his signature physique and screen presence well into his 50s.