Tol Mol Ke Bol: Smart Dual-Sipper Bottles Built For Everyday Use

Ready to elevate your hydration game? Imagine a water bottle that keeps your coffee steaming hot during early mornings and your water ice-cold through af ternoon workouts—all day long. The latest 1-litre dual sipper insulated bottles bring together smart design and style, offering dual drinking options for ultimate convenience. Crafted from durable, rust-free stainless steel with vibrant colours and leak proof lids, they’re built to keep up with your busy lifestyle. Whether at the gym, office, or on the go, these bottles make staying refreshed effortless and cool—literally. Made from tough stainless steel, they’re your reliable hydration partner no matter the season or weather conditions

Dubblin trump

The Dubblin Trump water bottle fea tures advanced vacuum insulation that locks in temperature, keeping beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for 12. Made from rust-free, 304-grade stainless steel on both the inner and outer layers, it’s 100% food grade and BPA-free. The double-wall construc tion ensures a condensation-free, no-sweat ex terior. Its leak-proof lid, anti-skid bottom, and sipper design add to the ease of use. Available in vibrant color options, it’s the perfect com panion for travel, gym, work, or home.

Price: ₹1,249 Where to buy: Amazon.in

Milton fame

Stay hydrated in style with the Milton Fame Thermosteel Dual Sipper Bottle. De signed with a sleek, modern silhouette, it keeps drinks hot or cold for up to 24 hours. The dual sipper lid offers ver satile drinking op tions—perfect for workouts, office, or travel. Made from rust-free, food-grade stainless steel, it's both durable and odour-free. The bot tle features a handy carry string and is available in bold, eye catching colours like Blue, Red, and Black—adding a pop of personality to your routine.

Price: ₹ 1089 Where to buy: Milton.in

Pexpo Oslo

Stay refreshed and stylish with the Oslo Pastel Edition in sulated stainless steel bottle. Designed with double-wall, tri-ply insulation, it keeps drinks hot or cold for over 24 hours. Made from durable 304-grade stainless steel, it’s rust-proof, BPA-free, and leak-proof for safe, everyday use. The sleek matte finish in soft pastel tones adds a modern touch, while the textured grip and flexible silicone strap ensure comfort and easy carry. Lightweight and compact, it fits perfectly into any bag. Available in Mint Green, Powder Pink, Sky Blue, and Lavender.

Price: ₹ 973 Where to buy: Pexpo.in

Pigeon sipper flask

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Thermos Bottle features double-wall insulation to keep drinks hot or cold for 24 hours. Its leakproof design ensures no spills, making it perfect for office, school, travel, or workouts. Equipped with a convenient sipper lid, straw, cleaner, and an ad ditional screw cap, it offers easy sipping and hassle-free cleaning. Made from du rable, BPA-free stainless steel, it comes in vibrant Black, Blue, Green, and Pink shades—combining style, safety, and practicality in one sleek bottle.

Price: ₹899 Where to buy: Amazon.in

Prestige

The Prestige Stainless Steel Water Bottle combines premium performance with stylish versatility. Made from high-quality 304-grade stainless steel, it offers lasting durability and a BPA-free, safe drink ing experience. Its double-walled vacuum insula tion keeps beverages hot or cold for up to 24 hours, making it ideal for all-day use. The lightweight, spill-free design ensures easy portability, whether you're commuting, working out, or travelling. Add ing to its appeal, the bottle comes in a range of vi brant colours like pink, orange, black, blue, and purple—allowing you to choose one that suits your personal style. Easy to maintain and sleek in de sign, it’s the perfect blend of function and flair.

Price: ₹1030 Where to buy: Ttkprestige.com