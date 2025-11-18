Tol Mol Ke Bol: Your Guide To The Best Air Purifiers For Cleaner Indoor Living

With the fluctuations in weather, maintaining clean indoor air is more important than ever. Whether it's allergens, dust, or pollu tion sneaking in, a good air purifier can make all the difference in helping you breathe easier at home or at work. From compact personal purifiers to powerful smart machines for larger spaces, there’s an option for every need and budget. Here’s a quick guide to some of the top air purifiers available to help you create a healthier in door environment.

Ugaoo Mini Lite

The Ugaoo Mini Lite personal air purifier combines nature and advanced tech, offering the air cleaning power of 20 plants in one compact device. It delivers 99.99% cleaner air within an 80 sq. ft area, perfect for personal spaces. Portable and easy to use—just plug in and switch on—this purifier uses patented Breath ing Roots Technology to remove TVOCs, fine dust, and gaseous pollu tants. With a permanent, no-change filter, it’s low maintenance and stylish for any indoor space.

Price: ₹4,699 Where to buy: Ugaoo.com

Eureka Forbes 150

Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 features Surround 360° Air Intake Technology for all-around pollu tant capture. It in cludes a 3-stage fil tration system: pre filter, activated car bon filter, and True HEPA H13 filter that removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.1 µm. Suitable for rooms up to 200 sq. ft., it offers a CADR of 150 m³/hr with noise below 55 dB. Additional features include adjustable fan speeds and timer settings for convenient use.

Price: ₹ 6,399 Where to buy: Eurekaforbes.com

IKEA FÖRNUFTIG

The FÖRNUFTIG air purifier enhances your home's air quality by removing particles like dust, pollen, smoke, and pollutants with its particle filter. For extra freshness, you can add a gas filter to eliminate odors and harmful gases. It offers versatile placement options—you can hang it ver tically or horizontally on the wall or set it on the floor using the included stand. The removable handle makes it easy to carry between rooms, so you can always enjoy cleaner air where you need it. Available in two colors to match your style.

Price: ₹5,990 Where to buy: Ikea.com

Philips Smart

The Philips Smart Air Purifier AC0920 offers powerful, fast purification—clearing a 20m² room in under 12 minutes with a 250 m³/h CADR. Its 2 layer HEPA NanoProtect filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns, in cluding allergens and viruses like H1N1. Ultra-quiet at 20.5 dB in Sleep mode, it features real-time air quality sensing with adaptive auto mode. Compact, energy-efficient (21W), and durable with a year-long filter life, it’s perfect for healthier indoor air.

Price: ₹ 8,495 Where to buy: Domesticappliances.philips.co.in

Honeywell Air Touch V5

The Honeywell Air Touch V5 is a powerful and smart air purifier made for rooms up to 589 sq. ft. It uses advanced 4-stage filtration with an H13 HEPA filter that removes 99.99% of harmful particles like dust, smoke, and germs. It shows real-time PM2.5 levels, has a sleek touch panel, and runs quietly at just 22 dB. With Wi-Fi and Alexa support, sleep mode, timer settings, and child lock, it keeps your air clean and your home comfortable.

Price: ₹ 9,699 Where to buy: Honeywellconnection.com