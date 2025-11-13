Mumbai This Weekend: From Mercedes-Benz Car Rally To Live Sound Meditation, Here's The Best Of Events For You

Representative Image | PTI

This weekend, Mumbai is buzzing with creativity, nostalgia, and high-octane energy! From the glam of Myntra’s fashion and music fest to the timeless elegance of Mercedes-Benz classics and the retro charm of Sthamba Brewery’s throwback nights, the city promises a mix of style, sound, and soul. Whether you’re an art lover, a vintage car buff, a music enthusiast, or a foodie in search of new flavours, this weekend offers the perfect excuse to step out and celebrate Mumbai’s cultural pulse.

Myntra GlamStream Fest 2025

When: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Where: MMRDA Grounds, BKC, Mumbai

Time: From 3 PM onwards

Myntra, India’s leading fashion and lifestyle destination, debuts its first-ever GlamStream Fest- a one-of-a-kind event celebrating the intersection of fashion, beauty, and music. Expect high-octane performances headlined by Himesh Reshammiya, an exciting lineup of creators and celebrities, and curated pop-ups from top brands. With immersive fashion zones, beauty experiences, and exclusive launches, this is where style and self-expression truly collide.

Inner Discovery: Live Sound Meditation at antiSOCIAL

When: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Where: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

Time: 11 AM – 12 PM

Before the chaos of the city takes over, step into stillness with Live Sound Meditation by Inner Discovery, led by Karan Desai and Samuel Murthy. Using a blend of traditional instruments like the handpan and sitar with modern sound frequencies, the session guides you through a journey of calm, focus, and rejuvenation. Perfect for those seeking peace before a lively weekend.

Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally

When: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Where: Taj Lands End, Mumbai

Time: From 10:30 AM onwards

The Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally (MBCCR) returns, uniting collectors, restorers, and automobile enthusiasts for an extraordinary showcase of motoring history. This year’s edition will display a lineup spanning nearly a century- from the 1929 Nurburg to the 170 V Roadster. Highlights include timeless beauties like the 190SL, 230SL Pagoda, 300SC Roadster, and every generation of the E-Class, S-Class, and SL Roadsters. A must-visit for car lovers and design enthusiasts alike.

ART MUMBAI – Where Creativity Takes Center Stage

When: Fri, November 14 – Sun, November 16, 2025

Where: Member’s Enclosure, Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Time: Multiple slots

ART MUMBAI returns with its stunning showcase of modern and contemporary art, featuring South Asian and international galleries. Explore large-scale installations, interactive sculptures, and thought-provoking sessions that make art accessible and immersive. Perfect for collectors and art enthusiasts alike.

Nostalgia November at Sthamba Brewery

When: All through November 2025

Where: Sthamba Brewery, Mumbai

Time: Various events across weekends

Sthamba Brewery takes you back to the 90s and early 2000s with Nostalgia November, a month-long celebration filled with music, films, and games- plus over 50 beer taps and 100+ brews. Sip on playful new flavours like Chuski Beer, Cola Beer, and Aam Panna Beer, while enjoying:

-Every Saturday: Live English music nights

-Every Sunday (6–9 PM): Classic movie screenings

-Saturday, Nov 22: “Back to the 90s Night” – complete with childhood games and sing-alongs