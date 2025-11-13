 Mumbai This Weekend: From Mercedes-Benz Car Rally To Live Sound Meditation, Here's The Best Of Events For You
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMumbai This Weekend: From Mercedes-Benz Car Rally To Live Sound Meditation, Here's The Best Of Events For You

Mumbai This Weekend: From Mercedes-Benz Car Rally To Live Sound Meditation, Here's The Best Of Events For You

Whether you’re looking to groove with global icons, explore thought-provoking art, find your inner calm, or indulge in authentic Neapolitan flavours, there’s something for everyone

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI

This weekend, Mumbai is buzzing with creativity, nostalgia, and high-octane energy! From the glam of Myntra’s fashion and music fest to the timeless elegance of Mercedes-Benz classics and the retro charm of Sthamba Brewery’s throwback nights, the city promises a mix of style, sound, and soul. Whether you’re an art lover, a vintage car buff, a music enthusiast, or a foodie in search of new flavours, this weekend offers the perfect excuse to step out and celebrate Mumbai’s cultural pulse.

Myntra GlamStream Fest 2025

When: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Where: MMRDA Grounds, BKC, Mumbai

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai This Weekend: From Mercedes-Benz Car Rally To Live Sound Meditation, Here's The Best Of Events For You
Mumbai This Weekend: From Mercedes-Benz Car Rally To Live Sound Meditation, Here's The Best Of Events For You
Navi Mumbai News: Preparations Begin For 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji In Kharghar
Navi Mumbai News: Preparations Begin For 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji In Kharghar
IIT Mandi 13th Convocation: 604 Students Graduate, Over 25% Female; Riya Arora Bags President’s Gold Medal
IIT Mandi 13th Convocation: 604 Students Graduate, Over 25% Female; Riya Arora Bags President’s Gold Medal
Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana: Thane District Clears Over 14 Lakh Eligible Applications
Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana: Thane District Clears Over 14 Lakh Eligible Applications

Time: From 3 PM onwards

Myntra, India’s leading fashion and lifestyle destination, debuts its first-ever GlamStream Fest- a one-of-a-kind event celebrating the intersection of fashion, beauty, and music. Expect high-octane performances headlined by Himesh Reshammiya, an exciting lineup of creators and celebrities, and curated pop-ups from top brands. With immersive fashion zones, beauty experiences, and exclusive launches, this is where style and self-expression truly collide.

Book Here

Inner Discovery: Live Sound Meditation at antiSOCIAL

When: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Where: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel

Time: 11 AM – 12 PM

Before the chaos of the city takes over, step into stillness with Live Sound Meditation by Inner Discovery, led by Karan Desai and Samuel Murthy. Using a blend of traditional instruments like the handpan and sitar with modern sound frequencies, the session guides you through a journey of calm, focus, and rejuvenation. Perfect for those seeking peace before a lively weekend.

Book Here

Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally

When: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Where: Taj Lands End, Mumbai

Time: From 10:30 AM onwards

The Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally (MBCCR) returns, uniting collectors, restorers, and automobile enthusiasts for an extraordinary showcase of motoring history. This year’s edition will display a lineup spanning nearly a century- from the 1929 Nurburg to the 170 V Roadster. Highlights include timeless beauties like the 190SL, 230SL Pagoda, 300SC Roadster, and every generation of the E-Class, S-Class, and SL Roadsters. A must-visit for car lovers and design enthusiasts alike.

Book Here

ART MUMBAI – Where Creativity Takes Center Stage

When: Fri, November 14 – Sun, November 16, 2025

Where: Member’s Enclosure, Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Time: Multiple slots

ART MUMBAI returns with its stunning showcase of modern and contemporary art, featuring South Asian and international galleries. Explore large-scale installations, interactive sculptures, and thought-provoking sessions that make art accessible and immersive. Perfect for collectors and art enthusiasts alike.

Book Here

Nostalgia November at Sthamba Brewery

When: All through November 2025

Where: Sthamba Brewery, Mumbai

Time: Various events across weekends

Sthamba Brewery takes you back to the 90s and early 2000s with Nostalgia November, a month-long celebration filled with music, films, and games- plus over 50 beer taps and 100+ brews. Sip on playful new flavours like Chuski Beer, Cola Beer, and Aam Panna Beer, while enjoying:

-Every Saturday: Live English music nights

-Every Sunday (6–9 PM): Classic movie screenings

-Saturday, Nov 22: “Back to the 90s Night” – complete with childhood games and sing-alongs

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai This Weekend: From Mercedes-Benz Car Rally To Live Sound Meditation, Here's The Best Of...

Mumbai This Weekend: From Mercedes-Benz Car Rally To Live Sound Meditation, Here's The Best Of...

Boney Kapoor Lost 26 Kgs Without Stepping Into The Gym: Know His Fitness Secret At 70!

Boney Kapoor Lost 26 Kgs Without Stepping Into The Gym: Know His Fitness Secret At 70!

Children's Day 2025: Jungle Park To Snow Adventure, 5 Best Mumbai Places To Take Your Kids

Children's Day 2025: Jungle Park To Snow Adventure, 5 Best Mumbai Places To Take Your Kids

Did Miss Israel Give 'Dirty Look' To Miss Palestine At Miss Universe 2025 Thailand? Melanie Shiraz...

Did Miss Israel Give 'Dirty Look' To Miss Palestine At Miss Universe 2025 Thailand? Melanie Shiraz...

What Perfume Did Donald Trump Spray On Syrian President? Know Indian Price & Where To Buy Here

What Perfume Did Donald Trump Spray On Syrian President? Know Indian Price & Where To Buy Here