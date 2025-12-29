At Bae: Thane's Friendly Neighbourhood Drinking Spot with Toit Beer, Woodfire Pizza & Global Bites

At Bae |

Classy yet cozy, At Bae sits inside an old warehouse. It is lively, vibrant yet intimate, and the aesthetics of this place with touches of Scandinavian simplicity, will make you forget the hustle-bustle of the city outside. Step into the space and you'll be spellbound by the spacious interiors.

The space is "intentionally created to balance warmth, rhythm and community", and that is exactly what you get when you enter the 7,500 sq ft eatery-cum-bar.

For Thanekars, who remember The House of MH04, this "VIBE Haus", stands on the same spot. It's an extension of MH04's spirit, but with a refreshing new twist.

At Bae decked in festive finery. |

Ushering you into a memorable evening

The name itself — At Bae — is meant to "speak about connection". Bae is usually a title given to a friend, but in this case, it means a space that's meant to celebrate your every emotion.

The weekends begin early here! So be prepared for a full house on Thursday. At Bae's relaxed, chilled out vibes, thoughtfully curated menu, and energetic music — that still allows you to be heard and have conversations without having to scream — are perfect to make you linger a little longer with your friends even if you need to head to work on Friday.

The bar standouts with a lovely, aesthetic backdrop. |

Big on vibes, space and presentation

The decor gives off rustic, earthy vibes with its tall ceiling, tinned roof, wooden high stools with black seats and cushioned leather sofa chairs teamed with round glass tables. Huge plants that almost touch the ceiling bring in the beauty of nature indoors.

The huge, sweeping bar is bound to brighten up dark, moody evenings with signature cocktails from in-house mixologists and bartenders ready to feed your parched soul. Moody lighting will make you settle down and relax as you catch up with friends or date. The tinned roof will remind patrons of the space's previous life as a warehouse. Presentation is key here; that's what gives each dish and drink that extra edge.

At Bae, Toit Beer is a must

If your evening needs something mellow, go for the Toit beer; there's one for every mood and it's a great accompaniment to a game of Jenga. There's the full-bodied Bavarian Hefeweizen with flavours of banana and clove, the pub classic English Style India Pale Ale (IPA) with a caramel malt sweetness and the Nitro Stout, a rich beer for people who love coffee and chocolate.

No pub story is complete without the spicy-sweet, citrusy Belgian Witbier, and the medium-bodied lager. Can't decide which one to start off with, ask for their sampler set.

Narcos of Thane comes with a sachet of extra sugar pinned to the glass. |

Standout Cocktails, Limited-Edition Drinks and Signature Serves

Among their signature cocktails, the Narcos of Thane (tequila, mezcal, agave nectar, jalapeno and cilantro) is At Bae's version of Picante that's spicy and sweet. There is crushed coriander on the rim, and a sachet of extra sugar pinned to the glass, to live up to the 'narcos' theme.

If there was an award for a good-looking drink, then it should go to Athena, that's presented with mastiha (a liqueur seasoned with mastic) foam. It's a drink named after a Greek Goddess and is presently the reigning queen behind their bar. Vodka, parsley and ouzo liqueur create this refreshing yet breathtaking concoction.

Aam-chi Thane and the pretty looking Athena. |

Aam-chi Thane is an ode to the city, and its love for mangoes. White rum comes together with mango wine to form the base of this cocktail that's served with pieces of amba wadi.

The mixologist's recommendation Menthol had a strong peppermint flavour due to the mint ice frost. The gin-based drink is not one to cozy up with, instead the white wine and apple juice combo will shake you up.

Not a fan of experimentation? Settle for the tried-and-tested cocktails with classics like Negroni, Martini and Margarita taking center-stage, or have a round of Jager or T&T shots with your friends. The exhaustive cocktail menu also includes champagne, Breezers, sangrias, among other spirits.

The fusion starter, Avocado Tokri is a must-try. |

Coffee and drinks apart, visit At Bae for the food

Social media influencer Prajakta Kohli recommends this place, and so do we. "If you're in Thane, plz go get your coffee and aesthetic IG pictures," she shared on Instagram.

Dig into the garma garma desi stuff like kebabs and tikkas fresh off the clay oven. Vegetarians can choose mild or spicy variations of paneer (Paneer Tikka, Thecha Paneer, Paneer Multani), Tandoor Aloo Bomb, Bharwaan Mushroom and Badami Broccoli. Non-vegetarians have plenty of options in chicken including the Chicken Afgani, Chicken Rozali, Pesto Chicken, Chicken Peshawari, among others.

Farmer's Choice Pizza and Chicken Angar Ke Sholay. |

The Chicken Angar Ke Sholay hit all the spicy notes with its bold, red angara masala. It was cooked to perfection, with a hint of smokiness and came highly recommended by the staff.

The deep-fried Dabeli Balls had a spicy, sweet, tangy mashed potato filling and were rolled in sev, to remind patrons of the popular Indian street food. The Avocado Tokri came in crispy Kunafa pockets with a filling of chatpata avocado chaat, and pomegranate pearls and sev for garnish.

At Bae, calories don't count

Make sure you grab a bite of their Artisan's Pizzas, but settle for the thin crust option. The doughy Farmer's Choice had whipped pesto as a garnish and came loaded with chargrilled veggies, mozzarella cheese, jalapenos and olives.

Among the large plates, expect several Indian classics that go brilliantly with beer like Biryani, Irani Kheema Pav, Mutton Bhuna, Lamb Shank and even Dal Khichdi/Makhani, Amritsari Chole and Stuffed Kofta.

Cheesy, gooey and creamy, the Mushroom and Spinach Tortellini had a lovely garlic thyme cream sauce, basil leaves and rustica tomatoes that would instantly make you think of Italy.

However, the Palak Burrata was At Bae's version of Palak Paneer, but with creamy, artisanal soft Burrata cheese instead of paneer and had to be enjoyed with butter rotis or kulcha.

Tres Leches is a gentle hug on a plate. |

The meal ended on a saccharine sweet note with the Tres Leches — a soft, spongy cake dunked in milk. It was a sight to behold when the dish arrived on the table, with cold smoke billowing out of the clay pan for a theatrical feel. Topped with white chocolate mousse and garnished with generous silvered almonds, a sprinkling of rose petals added a luxurious twist to the decadent dessert.

Address: At Bae, C1/B1 Kothari Compound 27 Acre, Tiujinewadi Road, Chitalsar, Manpada, Thane

Cost for two: ₹ 3,000 (approximately)