Food review: OJU Brings Moon-Lit Japanese Elegance To Mumbai At Neuma, Colaba

After conquering Delhi, the Japanese fine dining place, OJU, comes to Mumbai in the house of Neuma at Colaba, Mumbai. It’s not just food by corporate chef Nikhil Bharadwaj, consultant chef Moh and their able aide chef Vinam, but even the cocktails created by Vijendra that bring a freshness to the crowded Japanese food scene in Mumbai.

The cocktail menu is as elaborate as the food menu and as intentional. They have tried to balance the drinks while using elements from the kitchen and created beverages that complement the food. The moon is their muse, and its movements are their guiding force.

Miso Mushroom Soup |

I start with Saketini. Gari-infused vodka, sake, rice water, dry vermouth, and a dash of Aperol. Starts sweet on the palate and ends with Aperol. Team it with Spinach with Gomadare sauce, the spinach salad that’s a medley of textures. Sesame seeds are the umami. Vegetarians should also try the Charred Beans – French beans tossed in onion wafu sauce. Caramelised onions enhance the wafu flavours. Try the Seaweed Salad if you are in an adventurous mood. Five types of seaweeds tossed in homemade goma sauce, garnished with pickled pears, which are the USP of the dish. Crisp and slightly nutty.

Tofu Avocado Tempura |

OJU has a good choice for vegetarians; be it tataki, carpaccio, tempura, maki or grills. Tofu carpaccio - thin slices of tofu in yuzu kosho vinaigrette, garnished with pickled red peppers, shio kombu and crispy bok choy – is an ideal example of creativity keeping in mind the veg clientele.

Yuzu & Koshu, the grape-infused pisco with yuzu cordial, olive brine, and jasmine-infused Lillet blanc, begins with a jasmine fragrance and finishes a little tart thanks to the brine. Goes well with all salads.

Otora, the fatty tuna, is so delicious that you don't even need condiments to enjoy it. Obori is an experience. Fatty salmon with a drizzle of truffle oil, some pistachios, and a pinch of sea salt. This is torch-flamed on the table. Nearly melt-in-the-mouth delicacy. Try Lima with the nigiris or tatakis. This lychee-infused gin with yuzu, palo santo cordial, and clarified green apple juice is fresh on the palate.

Black Miso Cod |

Sushi chef Tekhraj has more than two decades of experience and that reflects in the makis. Seafood lovers should go for Unagi. They get unagi (eel) from Japan. The crunch of the cucumber gives it a nice texture. Prawn Tempura Maki is also recommended.

Veg guys, you have to try Oshisushi. Pickled shitake mushrooms with kimchi and cream cheese.

Pickled Tomato Sushi |

I prefer the Veg Mantao. It is served with lemon mayo, pickled radish in beetroot juice, and a slice of lime. Smoky eggplant and corn tossed in barbecue sauce. Juicy, finger-licking if you like eggplant.

Nuts about you |

And I move on to my next cocktail while I wait for the next dish. Ume Sour – Fruity, sweet start, which is tempered by the vegan foam. This plum-infused-gin-based cocktail is gin’s answer to the whisky sour. Finishes sour thanks to the lemon, umeshu, and umeboshi. If they use a little less amaro and lime, the flavours of the Japanese elements will come across better.

Tiger Prawn Tempura |

Yuzu & Koshu |

The Chicken Thigh Teriyaki comes on skewers glazed with yakitori sauce and dusted liberally with togarashi. I wait for the Miso Cod. The miso itself is cooked for four hours. The cod is later marinated in it for three days. It is served with a sauce that has yuzu and mirin. It is one of the best miso cods I have tasted in a very long time. The three-day marination ensures that the fish is well-cured before grilling. Mirin gives it a welcome sweetness to the sauce.

Tuna Tataki |

Mushroom Donabe |

Next drink is Ponzu, and the dish is the Grilled Baby Chicken. Ponzu is vodka infused with traditional ponzu, finished with chilli oil. Nutty start, sour finish with slight chilli. Ponzu sauce and chilli oil give the nuttiness, informs Vijendra.

Grilled Salmon |

The Robata Grilled Baby Chicken is served on the grill. With-skin grilled chicken is juicy inside and slightly crispy outside. The ume-gochujang butter glaze lends a subtle flavour.

Kimchi Kare Rice |

I choose Vegetable and Kimchi Kare Rice over noodles. A pot comes to the table with rice topped with veg curry and garnished with crisps. Delectable, flavourful, and a meal in itself.

Spicy Calamari |

The dessert choice is quite good, and I decide to be adventurous. Seasonal Fruit Tokoroten it is! A huge tray comes with a dish with fruits, nuts, and mango ice cream, a bowl with coconut mochi, and a small bowl with mitarashi syrup. It’s big enough for two. Those less adventurous can try Matcha Tiramisu or Strawberry Granita.

Rs. 6000/- with alcohol