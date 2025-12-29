'To All The Single Ladies, There's Still Hope': Indian Singer Shweta Shetty's 81-Yr-Old Cousin Brother Marries A 71-Yr-Old Woman

Indian-German singer Shweta Shetty recently melted hearts on social media after sharing a deeply touching story from her own family, one that proves love can bloom at any stage of life. Taking to Instagram, the singer introduced her followers to her 81-year-old cousin brother, a surgeon, who has found love and is set to marry a 71-year-old woman.

The post quickly struck a chord with netizens, who flooded the comment section with warmth, admiration and heartfelt wishes.

A love story that defies age norms

Shweta shared a series of joyful pictures featuring the elderly couple singing together and sealing their bond with a tender kiss. Radiating happiness, the images captured a rare and refreshing moment, one that challenges society’s often rigid views on age, romance and second chances.

Instagram

In her candid caption, Shweta addressed the social skepticism surrounding love later in life. She wrote, “In a world, where people scoff at you, for believing in fairytales with happy endings. It’s so heartwarming to see my 80+ surgeon cousin brother, from my papa’s side of the family, get engaged to a lovely 71 year old.”

She also humorously referenced the kind of remarks people often make about ageing and relationships, adding, “I hear it all da time… Iss umar main gaadi tho chali gayee.”

Found love at a Bollywood karaoke party

Adding a charming twist to the tale, Shweta revealed how the couple met. According to her post, love struck not in a hospital or a quiet gathering, but at a Bollywood karaoke party in the United States. “Found love in America, at a Bollywood karaoke party,” she wrote, celebrating the unexpected magic of shared music and moments.

Instagram

She concluded her caption with a hopeful note for others still searching for love: “To all da single ladies… There’s still hope.”

Internet showers love on the couple

The post was met with overwhelmingly positive reactions. Netizens praised the couple and the singer for sharing such an uplifting story. One user simply commented, “How lovely,” while another wrote, “This made my day.” Several others wished the couple a happy, healthy and long life together.