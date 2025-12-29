Mumbai’s Late-Night 'Double Craving': Snacks & Condoms Most Paired Orders On Zepto, Reveals Year-End Trend

Mumbai has once again earned its reputation as the city that never sleeps as Zepto’s latest year-end data suggests Mumbaikars are spending those waking hours in a very specific way. According to the ‘Zepto Unpacks 2025’ report, Mumbai has emerged as the capital of a unique consumer pairing that includes significant ordering of snacks and condoms at the same time.

As 2025 comes to a close, quick commerce platform Zepto released its year-ender cumulative data, throwing light on some of the most interesting trends observed about people’s quick delivery needs. However, the strangest trend was recorded in the maximum city of Mumbai.

The "Double Craving" phenomenon

While the city topped the charts for essentials like 90 lakh units of Amul Milk, 17 lakh units of Bisleri Water and 51 lakh units of onion, it was the specific combination of leisure and lifestyle products that caught the most attention. Zepto recorded that snack items and condoms were ordered together exactly 37,193 times in Mumbai this year.

The data suggests that for the people of Mumbai, convenience isn't just about groceries but about managing multiple needs in a single 10-minute window. As Zepto’s data suggests, the trend proves that "convenience often means planning for more than one kind of craving." For Mumbaikars, who are often caught in the city's infamous traffic, it seems the ability to get snacks and protection delivered to their doorstep in minutes has become the new gold standard for urban living.

A high-energy city

The data also paints a picture of a high-octane metropolis. To keep up with the fast-paced lifestyle, Mumbaikars guzzled a staggering 7,84,637 litres of energy drinks over the last 12 months. Drawing a contrasting picture, Bengaluru recorded a combined ordering of coffee and melatonin gummies for 5,279 times, “capturing Bengaluru’s constant tug-of-war between staying awake and trying to sleep.”

Mumbai bags the biggest single order value

Mumbai played host to some of the platform's most extreme users. The most prominent among them was undoubtedly a resident named Yasin, who turned out to be the big spender by placing a single order worth a jaw-dropping Rs. 1.89 lakhs. The report highlighted that Zepto app was opened 346 crore times collectively by users across the country and the delivery partners collectively travelled 24.52 crore km, equivalent to a non-stop supersonic flight around the Earth for nearly 11 years.

While Mumbai focused on "the night," other cities showed their own quirky habits. Delhi NCR balances the spice with the cure, pairing Eno and Schezwan chutney in 3,759 orders. On the other hand, Hyderabad embraced the "diet starts tomorrow" mantra, frequently ordering sugar-free products alongside traditional sweets.