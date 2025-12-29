Is Alibaug The Hottest Destination For New Year's Eve? Massive Crowd Spotted At Gateway As Mumbaikars Head Out To Ring In 2026

Instagram/Dumbo Damppya

As Mumbai gears up to welcome New Year 2026, Alibaug has once again emerged as the ultimate holiday magnet, drawing massive crowds and triggering chaos across both waterways and roads. Viral visuals from Thursday showed overwhelming crowds at the Gateway of India, with locals and tourists alike standing in serpentine queues for hours, all hoping to board ferries to Alibaug.

Hours-long wait at Gateway of India

The Gateway of India ferry point witnessed unprecedented footfall as revellers tried to make their way to Alibaug’s beaches and resorts. Videos circulating online showed people packed shoulder-to-shoulder, some waiting for hours just to get a spot on the ferry. Many locals heading home or to nearby villages were also caught in the rush, struggling to navigate the festive surge.

Roads to Alibaug choke under pressure

It wasn’t just the waterways that were overwhelmed. Roads leading to Alibaug were equally jammed, with long traffic snarls reported from early morning. Cars, buses, and taxis crawled at a snail’s pace as holidaymakers poured in for year-end celebrations. Locals reported delays stretching several hours, turning what is usually a short scenic drive into a test of patience.

Why Alibaug is a new year favourite

Alibaug’s popularity during New Year’s Eve is no surprise. Its close proximity to Mumbai, picturesque beaches, luxury villas, beachside parties, and a laid-back coastal vibe make it a perfect escape from city chaos. Add to that music festivals, private bungalow parties, and sunset views, and Alibaug becomes the go-to destination for Mumbaikars looking to ring in the new year in style.

Netizens react with humour

As the videos went viral, social media users were quick to respond with humour and relatable frustration. One user joked, " Muze mere apne ghar jane ke liye ab jugaad karna padega 31st eve ko." Another quipped, "Mumbaikars be like jahan jane ka sochta hun vahan bheed hojati hai", a sentiment many found painfully accurate.

For now, however, Alibaug remains booked, buzzing, and bursting at the seams, proof that when it comes to New Year celebrations, the coastal town continues to steal the spotlight, traffic jams and all.