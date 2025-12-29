Why Are India's Aravalli Hills Suddenly Trending Again? What Is 'Whitewash Deforestation' That Social Media Influencers Are Complaining About?

Several influencers and digital creators have recently raised serious allegations about a coordinated paid campaign aimed at reshaping public opinion on the controversial mining and deforestation of the Aravalli hills. According to these creators, they were approached with lucrative offers to promote content framing the destruction as “eco-friendly development” while discrediting environmental activism as “misinformation.”

The revelations have triggered widespread concern online, especially amid ongoing “Save Aravalli” campaigns that warn about rising pollution, water depletion, and long-term ecological damage in the region.

Claims of paid narratives and scripted content

Multiple social media users and influencers have shared screenshots and firsthand accounts of being contacted by PR agencies. These alleged offers reportedly included ready-made scripts, talking points, and a specific interpretation of a recent Supreme Court judgment to justify mining activities.

Creators claim they were asked to present pro-mining content as personal opinion, without disclosing sponsorships. Critics argue this lack of transparency turns paid promotions into disguised propaganda, misleading audiences into believing the messaging is organic and unbiased.

Greenwashing accusations gain momentum

Environmentalists and online users have labelled the campaign an example of “greenwashing”, a strategy that portrays environmentally harmful actions as sustainable progress. The content allegedly aimed to downplay concerns by branding tree felling as “infrastructure growth” and “development,” while dismissing protests as emotional or uninformed.

One creator revealed he was explicitly asked to remove a video opposing deforestation and replace it with content supporting tree cutting. He rejected the offer, stating, “I might lie to my mom about the price of cilantro, but I won’t manipulate my audience to support environmental destruction.”

Ted The Stoner calls out the ‘Paid Campaign’

Popular Instagram creator Ted The Stoner publicly addressed the issue, warning followers about what he described as a “huge PR campaign.” He wrote, “There is a campaign brief being shared by a lot of agencies… to brush off the ‘Save Aravalli campaign’ as ‘misinformation’ and ‘misinterpretation’ of the SC judgment.”

He further added, “If you see videos of influencers defending the SC decision, please don’t think you’ve unlocked another side of the story. They have received their money for selling their soul.” Urging critical thinking, he said, “Think better, be better, act wise.”

Why the Aravallis matter

The Aravalli range is one of the oldest mountain systems in the world and plays a crucial role in preventing desertification, regulating climate, and curbing air pollution in North India. Environmental experts have repeatedly warned that unchecked mining and deforestation could worsen air quality and water scarcity across the NCR region.

As more creators come forward, the controversy has sparked a broader debate on influencer ethics, undisclosed advertising, and the responsibility of digital platforms in protecting public interest.