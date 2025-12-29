 Victoria Beckham Trolled Over Tiny Hips In An Outfit: Critics Ask, 'Where Are The Curves?'
Victoria Beckham was trolled after sharing photos in a teal gown from her latest collection, with netizens commenting on her “no hips” look despite her praising the dress’s fit. The backlash revived memories of decades-long body scrutiny she has faced, from harsh labels and public weigh-ins to fashion criticism, struggles she openly addresses in her recent docu-series.

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
article-image

Victoria Beckham’s recent Instagram post, meant to celebrate fashion, instead reopened long-running debates about her body. The designer shared photos wearing a sleek teal stretch jersey gown from her upcoming collection, describing it as a perfect evening silhouette. In her caption, she wrote, “Love, love the fit on this teal stretch jersey gown from my #VBPSS26 collection. It’s the perfect evening silhouette for a special occasion!”

While many praised the colour and craftsmanship, several netizens shifted focus from the dress to Beckham’s body shape, questioning her curves and proportions.

Trolls fixate on her figure

The comments section quickly turned critical. One user wrote, “Not flattering for the hips it’s too straight doesn’t emphasise any shape just makes your shoulders look out of proportion.” Another remarked, “Looove that color. Dress is beautiful although it would look even better on someone with hips.” A third bluntly asked, “Where have her hips gone?”

The remarks highlighted how Beckham’s appearance continues to be scrutinised, with her body often becoming the focal point rather than her work as a designer.

A history of relentless scrutiny

The latest trolling is far from new. Beckham has endured decades of public commentary about her weight and shape, dating back to her Spice Girls fame. Over the years, she has been labelled everything from “porky posh” to “skinny posh,” reflecting how media narratives around her body have constantly shifted, yet never eased.

Public humiliation and media pressure

One of the most controversial moments occurred in the late 1990s, when a TV host forced her to step on a scale live on air just two months after she had given birth to her son, Brooklyn. The incident later became symbolic of how casually women’s bodies, especially postpartum bodies, were subjected to public judgment.

Speaking out in her own words

In her recent docu-series, Beckham addresses how constant scrutiny impacted her self-worth. She admits the pressure made her feel she was never “good enough,” leading her to control her weight as a coping mechanism during the 1990s and early 2000s. Though she has since said that “wanting to be really thin” feels like an “old-fashioned attitude,” reactions to her latest appearance show that body policing remains deeply ingrained.

