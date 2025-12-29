 'Bhaunchi Bhel': Salman Khan Makes Bhelpuri For Guests Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh At His 60th Birthday Party; Watch Video
'Bhaunchi Bhel': Salman Khan Makes Bhelpuri For Guests Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh At His 60th Birthday Party; Watch Video

'Bhaunchi Bhel': Salman Khan Makes Bhelpuri For Guests Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh At His 60th Birthday Party; Watch Video

Salman Khan celebrated his 60th birthday at his farmhouse with close Bollywood friends in a warm, intimate setting. Adding a personal touch, the superstar was seen serving bhel puri himself to guests. Genelia Deshmukh shared a video of Salman making bhel for Riteish, praising his hospitality and ability to make everyone feel special

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
article-image

Salman Khan rang in his milestone 60th birthday with warmth, laughter, and a deeply personal celebration at his Panvel farmhouse, reminding everyone why he remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved superstars, on and off screen.

Instead of an over-the-top, impersonal affair, Salman Khan chose to celebrate his 60th birthday surrounded by close friends from the film industry in an intimate yet grand gathering. The farmhouse buzzed with familiar faces, heartfelt conversations, and an atmosphere that felt more like a family reunion than a celebrity bash. What truly set the evening apart, however, was Salman himself stepping into the role of host in the most endearing way.

Salman Khan turns host, serves bhel puri himself

One of the most talked-about moments from the night was Salman Khan personally preparing and serving bhel puri to his guests. In a video that quickly won hearts online, the superstar can be seen making bhel puri for Riteish Deshmukh, casually mixing ingredients and serving it with a smile. The gesture was simple, but it perfectly captured Salman’s down-to-earth nature and his ability to make everyone feel instantly at ease.

Genelia Deshmukh’s heartfelt instagram post

Genelia Deshmukh took to Instagram to share the charming moment, giving fans a glimpse into Salman Khan’s hospitality. Along with the video, she wrote, “There is no one like @beingsalmankhan, he absolutely goes out of his way to make you feel at home, to make you feel special. This time he serves the absolutely delicious ‘भाऊंची भेळ’. We love you !!!!” Her words echoed what many in the industry have often said, Salman’s warmth behind closed doors is as legendary as his stardom.

The birthday bash saw the presence of several Bollywood celebrities, making it a glittering yet cozy affair. While the guest list included many familiar industry faces, the focus of the night remained on camaraderie, shared memories, and celebrating Salman’s journey over six decades.

