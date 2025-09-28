 Alia Bhatt's New Fitness Obsession Is Paddle: Actress Shows Fiery Tennis-Style Moves In Latest Video 
Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
Alia Bhatt playing paddle | Instagram

When it comes to fitness, Alia Bhatt is always ahead of the curve. From yoga to strength training, she has tried it all—but now, the actress has found her latest obsession: padel. Recently, she dropped a video on Instagram that has fans talking not just about her moves on the court, but also her fiery energy and dedication.

Alia's new fitness love: Paddle

In the video, Alia is seen taking powerful swings with her paddle, showing off impressive agility as she nails shot after shot. Dressed in a chic blue sports bra and matching shorts, she looked every bit the fitness diva.

The video, set to the upbeat track Mere Gully Mein from Gully Boy, started with her witty line, "You have to put only that much effort." The actress captioned the video with a humorous statement, "Some arguments were had over my paddle obsession...."

Interestingly, Alia isn’t the only one smitten by this sport, her husband Ranbir Kapoor has also been spotted playing padel with her. It seems the sport has become their new bonding activity, blending fitness and fun into their busy routines.

What exactly is Paddle?

Padel is a fast-growing racket sport that combines elements of tennis and squash. Played on a smaller enclosed court, usually in doubles, it uses tennis-style scoring but has its own set of rules. Think of it as tennis with a twist—easy to pick up, yet physically demanding enough to keep you sweating throughout.

