Khushi Kapoor's Polka-Dot Jacket & Capri Combo Is Chic, But It'll Cost You ₹35,000

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 29, 2025
Gen-Z actress Khushi Kapoor just served major chic vibes as she stepped out for a recent Mumbai event in a playful yet polished look
The 'Archies' fame donned a classic black-and-white polka-dotted full-sleeve jacket by Love Birds Studio, cinched at the waist with a sleek black belt for that flattering shape
Instead of going for wide-leg pants or skirts, Khushi paired the jacket with slim black capri leggings by Cide, giving a nod to Y2K nostalgia with a modern twist
As per the fashion label's websites, the jacket is priced at Rs 31,900, while the capri costs Rs 2,483, together making the look nearly Rs 35,000
Keeping it minimal yet chic, Khushi complemented the outfit with dainty diamond stud earrings and sleek Celine black pointed pumps
Her makeup was equally demure with a dewy skin, soft blush, highlighted cheekbones, brushed-up brows, and a nude lip
Tying it all together was her sleek high bun, letting her outfit do most of the talking while still looking polished
