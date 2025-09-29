Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wows In Chic Pantsuit As She Steps Out With Daughter Aaradhya For Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya in Paris | X

Paris may be brimming with runway stars right now, but Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya managed to steal the spotlight even before the shows began. Ahead of the much-awaited Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris show at Paris Fashion Week, the mother-daughter duo was spotted in the French capital, turning the hotel entrance into a mini red carpet moment.

Take a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Aishwarya Rai stuns in chic pantsuit

At 51, Aishwarya continues to redefine power dressing and remind people why she’ll always be the fashion icon. For her Paris arrival, the actress donned a tailored pantsuit featuring wide-legged trousers, a crisp white shirt, and a statement blazer.

The blazer was accented with striking golden chain detailing on both sides, giving a luxe twist to her otherwise classic look. She rounded off the outfit with sharp black stilettos and sleek sunglasses that let the outfit do all the talking.

For the makeup, Aishwarya leaned into a subtle glam with a clean base, blushed cheeks, and a nude lip, while her hair was styled in her signature voluminous open do, cascading soft waves.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Aaradhya’s youthful twist on denim

While Aishwarya’s look was all about boardroom glam, Aaradhya brought a refreshing Gen-Z vibe. The 13-year-old paired an oversized denim jacket with slouchy wide-legged jeans, carrying off the double-denim aesthetic with ease. A white-and-green top underneath broke the monotony, keeping the outfit playful yet chic.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Paris Fashion Week takes over

Their stylish outing comes just as Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 kicks off from September 29 to October 7. With major houses like Saint Laurent, Chanel, and Weinsanto showcasing their new creative visions, the week promises to be a fashion spectacle. For Aishwarya, all eyes are set on her star appearance at Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris, scheduled for September 30, livestreamed globally on YouTube.