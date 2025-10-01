7 Types Of Coffee Beans You Didn't Know About

By: Rahul M | October 01, 2025

Liberica- Rare West African bean, bold, smoky, and floral in taste, with very large, irregular-shaped beans

All images from Canva

Excelsa- A variety of Liberica from Southeast Asia, offering tart, fruity, and wine-like flavors.

Maragogipe (Elephant Bean)- Giant beans from Brazil with smooth, light, floral flavors

Catimor- A hybrid resistant to diseases, known for its earthy, spicy, and slightly bitter taste

Typica- One of the oldest cultivated beans, clean and sweet with mild acidity, parent to many Arabica varieties

Geisha (Gesha)- Rare, aromatic bean from Ethiopia/Panama with jasmine and tropical fruit notes, highly prized worldwide

Bourbon- A classic Arabica variety, known for its balanced, sweet, and complex flavor profile

Thanks For Reading!

