What Is Saduma Na Garba? Men Dance In Sarees To Lift Curse Placed By A Woman

Every Navratri, the narrow street of Sadu Mata Ni Pol in Ahmedabad transforms into a stage for one of India’s most unusual yet deeply meaningful traditions. Known as Saduma na Garba, this centuries-old ritual has recently gained nationwide attention after a viral Instagram reel showcased men dancing Garba in sarees.

What is Saduma na Garba?

Unlike regular Navratri celebrations, Saduma na Garba carries a tale of pain, penance, and remembrance. Men of the Barot community wear sarees and perform Garba to honour Saduben, a woman whose story dates back over 200 years.

The story behind the curse

Local belief holds that Saduben once sought protection from her community when a Mughal nobleman tried to force her into becoming his concubine. Her pleas went unanswered. Struck by grief and despair, she lost her child and, in anger, cursed the men, declaring that their future generations would be cowardly. Soon after, she committed sati, leaving behind a legacy of sorrow and a curse that has echoed through time.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The ritual is performed as an act of penance and remembrance. On the eighth night of Navratri each year, men wear sarees and dance Garba as a symbolic apology for failing Saduben and as a mark of respect for her sacrifice. Locals believe this ritual not only keeps her memory alive but also serves as a reminder of humility and reverence towards women.

Viral reel

An Instagram page Awesome Amdavad shared a reel captioned “Saree Garba Ritual at Sadu Mata Ni Pol in Amdavad.” The video went viral, gaining 1.9 million views and over 60,000 likes. Viewers across India expressed amazement at the devotion and cultural significance of this tradition.

The comments reflected admiration and reflection. One user wrote:

“And some people were mocking a minister by making him wear a saree… They need to watch this video!!! Jai Mata Di.”

Another explained, “A 200-year-old tradition where men from the Barot community dress as women as an act of penance and apology for their inability to protect Saduma.”