Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From January 10 To January For 23 All Zodiac Signs

Aries

The Judgement: Resurrection, awakening, new beginnings

2026 is giving you another chance. You may experience a deep spiritual awakening. You will feel a renewed sense of purpose and clarity towards your goals. It’s a new you. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to renew and rekindle yourself. The universe will nudge you in a new direction. A very opportune time.

Taurus

Strength: Patience, persistence

You will enter 2026 with maturity and patience . These two virtues will lead you to a slow but sure Victory in every sphere of your life . Do not rush or push but tread with a quiet determination. Tact and diplomacy in relationships will help bring a lot of balance and growth.

Cancer

8 of Cups: Embark on a higher journey, move on

2026 urges you to grow and walk away from what doesn’t serve your highest goals. While it takes courage and is a bitter sweet journey it is for your highest good. You may also be ready for a new career path, a spiritual awakening, a new evolved life, etc. You are walking towards a new evolved you. Mountain journeys may beckon.

Gemini

Star: Celestial and ancestral blessings. There is a renewed feeling of hope.

It is a divine card. You will find yourself becoming spiritual. A renewed period of hope and vigour. You will feel calm and upbeat. Positivity and patience will reap benefits. A beautiful period. You will enter 2026 feeling grateful and blessed.

Leo

Temperance: Where heaven meets earth, balance between the spiritual and earthly

A beautiful time which calls for balance, good health, good relationships. It almost feels like a blessing from the angels. A moderate and patient approach will bring peace. Avoid extremes. A card of hope and peace. You will enter 2026 feeling more aligned to your goals and to the universe.

Virgo

Ace of Cups: Emotional fulfilment, new or deeper relationships, love and compassion



A befitting start to the New Year. Value your loved ones, they are your biggest blessing. Creativity, spiritual practices, deeper and more meaningful connections are what you will crave. This is a positive time that spells emotional happiness in all spheres of your life. Wishing each and everyone of you a beautiful and blessed 2026.

Read Also Numerology Predictions For 2026; Know All The Universe Has To Offer

Libra

10 of Pentacles: Wealth, inheritance, extended family and friends

You will reach out to extended family and friends. You will be part of a wealthy and powerful social circle that is happy to help out their own. This period could also represent arriving at your financial goals. You could be setting up legacies, trust funds, and be part of generational wealth. The year 2026 calls for abundance.

Scorpio

Queen of Cups: Warmth, loyalty, connections, intuition

Imbibe the above qualities consciously this period. Reach out with warmth and grace and genuinely build some amazing connections. People respect you for your loyalty and wisdom. Your intelligence and humility is your power. Take things in your own hands and improve every area of your life. Do not let anyone take you for granted. You are a queen.

Sagittarius

Two of Cups: Love, unity, compatibility, partnership

This period shows us the potency of working together. In unity lies success. Be it in love relationships or business it takes two to tango, A beautiful time when everything feels aligned. 2026 will feel like a great time for partnerships and collaborations.

Capricorn

The Chariot: Victory, success, movement

Can you smell the victory? Well-deserved success after a long battle or surmounting all obstacles. A journey or movement could be upcoming too. You are moving ahead positively and surely after overcoming everything. You are very driven . Hard work pays. Stay on course. Do not get distracted. You will enter 2026 feeling like a star but knowing that it is the beginning of a long journey marching towards success.

Aquarius

9 of Cups: Wish fulfilment

At the beginning of the new year, universe is giving you the precious gift of wish fulfilment. This is going to be a time of luxury, happiness, gratitude, sensual pleasures, etc. You will feel an emotional and physical satisfaction and happiness. It’s also the time of your most precious wish coming true. Hopefully, you have made that wish with all your heart. Luxury and abundance beckon. Celebrate your new beginnings with style.

Pisces

6 of Cups: Mother’s and grandmother’s love and blessings, revisiting the past

This period is a time wherein you will like to rekindle all relationships, revisit ancestral homes, go through happy memorabilia. A time of co-operation and harmony. You will feel loved and treasured and taken care off. Old flames may crop up sometimes to help u heal and grow. 2026 gives you an opportunity to move on and grow while making peace with your past.