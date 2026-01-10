Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Udaipur Wedding: Bride-To-Be Glows In Multi-Hued Sangeet Lehenga, Switches To Yellow Look For Haldi

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's sangeet ceremony |

The countdown to Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding is officially on, and the festivities are in full swing in Udaipur. With the couple set to marry on January 11, their three-day festivities began on January 9, and inside glimpses from the sangeet and haldi ceremonies are already winning hearts online. From joyful dances to thoughtfully styled looks, Nupur’s bridal glow is unmistakable.

Nupur Sanon stuns in multi-toned lehenga for sangeet

For her sangeet night, Nupur embraced a playful, festive aesthetic in a multi-hued lehenga set that reflected her cheerful bride-to-be energy. She wore a panelled lehenga skirt featuring vibrant shades of pink, orange, green and other jewel tones, richly embroidered and highlighted with mirrors and sequins that shimmered under the lights.

The actress paired the skirt with a gold-toned blouse, heavily adorned with sequin embroidery and finished with tassel detailing along the hem. What truly elevated the look were the mirror-embellished chains that draped across her arms and back, extending into her hairdo to form a gajra-inspired effect, equal parts dramatic and delicate.

She completed the look with a choker necklace, maang tikka, bangles, kadas and statement earrings connected to her hair with fine chains. Dewy, soft-glam makeup featuring smoky eyes, flushed cheeks and glossy pink lips and a sleek braided hairstyle tied everything together. Stebin matched her festive mood in a sequined blazer paired with a kurta-pyjama set.

Nupur glows in the sunshine in her haldi look

For the daytime haldi ceremony, Nupur switched gears and opted for a soothing yellow-and-white ensemble. She wore a white anarkali-style kurta intricately embroidered with gold patti work and finished with a central slit. The look was paired with a voluminous yellow lehenga layered with delicate embroidery and a matching dupatta draped gracefully over her shoulder.

Her accessories were equally stunning, with gold jhumkas, a dainty maang tikka and a striking haath phool. She opted for radiant makeup featuring a dewy base, pink-toned cheeks and rosy lips, completed with soft curls styled in a middle-parted half-up hairstyle, adorned with subtle hair ornaments. Stebin kept it coordinated in a yellow-and-white kurta-pyjama, finished with black sunglasses and a sleek watch.

About Nupur & Stebin’s Wedding

The couple got engaged just last week in a romantic proposal moment that featured a stunning diamond ring. As reported by media reports, Nupur and Stebin chose an intimate wedding with close friends and family over a large industry affair. With celebrations already underway in Udaipur, all eyes are now on their big day.