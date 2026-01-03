 Nupur Sanon Flaunts Massive Marquise-Cut Diamond Ring In Engagement Pictures With Singer Stebin Ben: Check Details Inside
Kriti Sanon's sister and actor-singer Nupur Sanon is officially engaged to singer Stebin Ben. In the dreamy proposal pictures shared on Instagram, Nupur flaunted what appears to be a vintage-inspired marquise-cut diamond. While the carat weight remains unconfirmed, reports suggest it could be around the 0.80-carat range. In the caption, she wrote, "The easiest YES I've ever had to say."

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are officially engaged | Instagram

It's official! Kriti Sanon's sister and actor-singer Nupur announced that she's officially engaged to singer Stebin Ben, and their dreamy proposal photos are giving fans all the feels. Sharing the pictures on Instagram on January 3, 2026, Nupur wrote, "In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say."

Check out the pictures below:

Nupur is officially engaged to Stebin!

In one of the proposal pictures, Stebin is seen going down on one knee while carnival performers hold placards that read, "Will you marry me?" In another, the newly engaged couple is wrapped in hugs, with sister Kriti joining in the celebration. Nupur kept it soft and pretty in a floral dress, while Stebin chose a crisp white shirt layered with a blue blazer and trousers.

article-image

The engagement ring everyone's talking about

Soon after the announcement, all eyes shifted to Nupur's sparkling engagement ring. As per media reports, the ring appears to be a vintage-inspired marquise-cut diamond, though neither Nupur nor Stebin has officially shared the details yet.

From the pictures, the elongated "navette" silhouette instantly stands out. The marquise shape is loved for creating the illusion of a bigger stone and giving the fingers a slender, elegant look. While the carat weight remains unconfirmed, reports suggest it could be around the 0.80-carat range.

Buzz about their Udaipur wedding

The couple haven't formally announced their wedding plans, but buzz suggests a three-day celebration in Udaipur, reportedly scheduled for January 9–11, with the main ceremony on January 11. According to the Hindustan Times, it’s expected to be an intimate yet elegant affair, focused on family and close friends, rather than a large industry gathering.

