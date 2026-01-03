 Priyanka Gandhi' Son Raihan Vadra's FIRST Engagement Picture With Fiancée Aviva Baig Is Out: Check Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestylePriyanka Gandhi' Son Raihan Vadra's FIRST Engagement Picture With Fiancée Aviva Baig Is Out: Check Here

Priyanka Gandhi' Son Raihan Vadra's FIRST Engagement Picture With Fiancée Aviva Baig Is Out: Check Here

Raihan Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, announced his engagement to long-time partner Aviva Baig on Instagram. Sharing a present-day photo and a childhood throwback, he captioned the post simply "29.12.25". The couple kept their look elegant, with Raihan in a navy suit and Aviva in a purple saree with gold embroidery, as congratulatory messages poured in.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 08:38 AM IST
article-image

Raihan Vadra, son of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, has made his relationship official and the internet can't stop talking about it. Raihan got engaged to his longtime partner Aviva Baig, and the couple made the new Instagram official in the most fairytale way possible.

Raihan and Aviva confirm engagement on Instagram

The engagement post, shared on Monday, carried two photographs that beautifully traced their journey. One captured the newly engaged couple smiling together, while the second was a nostalgic throwback from their childhood, a sweet reminder of how long their story has unfolded.

Raihan kept the caption short and sentimental, simply writing, "29.12.25," letting the images do the talking as wishes poured in from friends, family and supporters.

FPJ Shorts
Mexico Hit By 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake; 2 Dead In Guerrero, Visuals Surface
Mexico Hit By 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake; 2 Dead In Guerrero, Visuals Surface
'PR Stunt', 'Sweet Gesture': Kapil Sharma Replies To A Fan Asking For Passes To Attend His Show; Netizens Have Mixed Reactions
'PR Stunt', 'Sweet Gesture': Kapil Sharma Replies To A Fan Asking For Passes To Attend His Show; Netizens Have Mixed Reactions
Hindustan Zinc Reports 4% Rise In Q3 Mined Metal Output To 2,76,000 Tonnes
Hindustan Zinc Reports 4% Rise In Q3 Mined Metal Output To 2,76,000 Tonnes
Rahul Narwekar Threatening BMC Poll Candidates? Viral Video Showing Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Allegedly Blocking Nomination In Mumbai's Colaba Sparks Major Row
Rahul Narwekar Threatening BMC Poll Candidates? Viral Video Showing Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Allegedly Blocking Nomination In Mumbai's Colaba Sparks Major Row

Check out the post below:

What couple wore

When it came to style, the pair opted for understated elegance. Raihan looked sharp in a navy blue suit paired with matching trousers, keeping things classic and clean.

Meanwhile, Aviva chose a regal purple saree with intricate gold embroidery, teamed with a coordinated blouse. She accessorised minimally with diamond jhumkas, a sleek bracelet, soft makeup and open, side-parted hair.

Read Also
Who Is Aviva Baig? Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Gets Engaged To Delhi Photographer
article-image

Who is Raihan Vadra?

For the unversed, Raihan Vadra is also a visual artist and photographer. As per media reports, he completed his schooling at The Doon School in Dehradun, the same prestigious institution once attended by his grandfather Rajiv Gandhi and uncle Rahul Gandhi. He later went on to study politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

Read Also
Raihan Vadra & Aviva Baig Attended Priyanka Gandhi's Election Rally In Wayanad; Old Video Surfaces
article-image

Raihan's connection with the camera began early. He picked it up as a child, reportedly around the age of 10, and gradually developed an eye for wildlife, street life and commercial projects, which you can clearly see on his Instagram feed. As highlighted in his profile on Mumbai's APRE Art House, his body of work reflects curiosity, observation and an evolving artistic perspective.

Meet his fiancée Aviva Baig

As per information shared on her official website, Aviva Baig is a Delhi-based photographer known for capturing subtle, everyday moments with depth and emotion. Her work explores the balance between simplicity and complexity, often presenting life through the lens of a quiet observer.

She completed her schooling at Modern School in Delhi before graduating with a degree in Media Communication and Journalism from OP Jindal Global University.

Over the past few years, she has showcased her photographs at several prestigious platforms, including ‘You Cannot Miss This’ with Method Gallery (2023), the India Art Fair Young Collector Programme (2023), The Quorum Club – The Illusory World (2019) and India Design ID (2018).

Beyond her personal projects, Aviva co-founded Atelier 11, a studio and production house that collaborates with brands and creative agencies across India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Makar Sankranti 2026: Rare Stellium Sparks Unstoppable Energy For All Zodiac Signs

Makar Sankranti 2026: Rare Stellium Sparks Unstoppable Energy For All Zodiac Signs

Priyanka Gandhi' Son Raihan Vadra's FIRST Engagement Picture With Fiancée Aviva Baig Is Out: Check...

Priyanka Gandhi' Son Raihan Vadra's FIRST Engagement Picture With Fiancée Aviva Baig Is Out: Check...

Conscious Vaastu: How To Align With The Energy Of 2026

Conscious Vaastu: How To Align With The Energy Of 2026

Why The Future Of Luxury Belongs To The Independents

Why The Future Of Luxury Belongs To The Independents

Indian Soul And A Global Silhouette Define Furniture Trends For 2026

Indian Soul And A Global Silhouette Define Furniture Trends For 2026