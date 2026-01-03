Priyanka Gandhi' Son Raihan Vadra's FIRST Engagement Picture With Fiancée Aviva Baig Is Out: Check Here

Raihan Vadra, son of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, has made his relationship official and the internet can't stop talking about it. Raihan got engaged to his longtime partner Aviva Baig, and the couple made the new Instagram official in the most fairytale way possible.

Raihan and Aviva confirm engagement on Instagram

The engagement post, shared on Monday, carried two photographs that beautifully traced their journey. One captured the newly engaged couple smiling together, while the second was a nostalgic throwback from their childhood, a sweet reminder of how long their story has unfolded.

Raihan kept the caption short and sentimental, simply writing, "29.12.25," letting the images do the talking as wishes poured in from friends, family and supporters.

Check out the post below:

What couple wore

When it came to style, the pair opted for understated elegance. Raihan looked sharp in a navy blue suit paired with matching trousers, keeping things classic and clean.

Meanwhile, Aviva chose a regal purple saree with intricate gold embroidery, teamed with a coordinated blouse. She accessorised minimally with diamond jhumkas, a sleek bracelet, soft makeup and open, side-parted hair.

Who is Raihan Vadra?

For the unversed, Raihan Vadra is also a visual artist and photographer. As per media reports, he completed his schooling at The Doon School in Dehradun, the same prestigious institution once attended by his grandfather Rajiv Gandhi and uncle Rahul Gandhi. He later went on to study politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

Raihan's connection with the camera began early. He picked it up as a child, reportedly around the age of 10, and gradually developed an eye for wildlife, street life and commercial projects, which you can clearly see on his Instagram feed. As highlighted in his profile on Mumbai's APRE Art House, his body of work reflects curiosity, observation and an evolving artistic perspective.

Meet his fiancée Aviva Baig

As per information shared on her official website, Aviva Baig is a Delhi-based photographer known for capturing subtle, everyday moments with depth and emotion. Her work explores the balance between simplicity and complexity, often presenting life through the lens of a quiet observer.

She completed her schooling at Modern School in Delhi before graduating with a degree in Media Communication and Journalism from OP Jindal Global University.

Over the past few years, she has showcased her photographs at several prestigious platforms, including ‘You Cannot Miss This’ with Method Gallery (2023), the India Art Fair Young Collector Programme (2023), The Quorum Club – The Illusory World (2019) and India Design ID (2018).

Beyond her personal projects, Aviva co-founded Atelier 11, a studio and production house that collaborates with brands and creative agencies across India.