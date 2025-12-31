Raihan Vadra & Aviva Baig Attended Priyanka Gandhi's Election Rally In Wayanad; Old Video Surfaces

Raihan Vadra & Aviva Baig Attended Priyanka Gandhi's Election Rally In Wayanad (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

New Delhi: Aviva Baig, the fiancee of Raihan Vadra, had accompanied him to his mother Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's rally in Wayanad during campaigning for the Lok Sabha bypolls. An old video of Aviva with Raihan attending Priyanka Gandhi's election rally surfaced online.

In the video, Raihan and Aviva could be seen together in the crowd when the Congress leader was addressing party workers and supporters. Raihan maintained a low profile during the rally, and the couple had not interacted with the media. The video surfaced online a day after reports claimed that Raihan and Aviva got engaged.

Here Is The Old Video:

Raihan Vadra has always preferred to stay away from politics and live a normal and private life.



This video is from last year, where his mother Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was addressing people during Wayanad bypoll.



He stood there quietly like any ordinary person and remained beside… pic.twitter.com/8Je1IdGjjp — Amock (@Politicx2029) December 30, 2025

The bypolls for the Wayanad constituency were held in November 2024 after Rahul Gandhi vacated this seat and retained the Rae Bareli constituency. Priyanka Gandhi had won the Wayanad polls with a margin of over four lakh votes. She defeated her nearest rival, CPI’s Sathyan Mokeri.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, reports surfaced that Raihan got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Aviva. As per a report by ABP News, Raihan proposed to Aviva Baig and she accepted his proposal. Both the Vadra and Baig families reportedly have close ties.

Raihan is a photographer. As per APRE Art House, his portfolio shows his interest in wildlife and commercial photography. He remained away from politics.

Meanwhile, Aviva is also a Delhi-based photographer. She completed her schooling at Delhi’s Modern School, reported India TV. She then reportedly pursued a degree in Media Communication and Journalism at OP Jindal Global University. She is also the co-founder of Atelier 11. It is a photography and production studio.

Aviva's mother, Nandita Baig, is a good friend of Priyanka Gandhi, reported News18. According to reports, she is an interior designer by profession and owns a design firm. Nandita reportedly interior designed the Congress headquarters.