 Raihan Vadra & Aviva Baig Attended Priyanka Gandhi's Election Rally In Wayanad; Old Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRaihan Vadra & Aviva Baig Attended Priyanka Gandhi's Election Rally In Wayanad; Old Video Surfaces

Raihan Vadra & Aviva Baig Attended Priyanka Gandhi's Election Rally In Wayanad; Old Video Surfaces

An old video surfaced showing Aviva Baig with fiance Raihan Vadra at Priyanka Gandhi’s Wayanad rally during the 2024 Lok Sabha bypoll campaign. Priyanka won the Wayanad seat decisively. The clip emerged a day after the couple reportedly got engaged. Raihan and Aviva are both Delhi-based photographers.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Raihan Vadra & Aviva Baig Attended Priyanka Gandhi's Election Rally In Wayanad (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

New Delhi: Aviva Baig, the fiancee of Raihan Vadra, had accompanied him to his mother Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's rally in Wayanad during campaigning for the Lok Sabha bypolls. An old video of Aviva with Raihan attending Priyanka Gandhi's election rally surfaced online.

In the video, Raihan and Aviva could be seen together in the crowd when the Congress leader was addressing party workers and supporters. Raihan maintained a low profile during the rally, and the couple had not interacted with the media. The video surfaced online a day after reports claimed that Raihan and Aviva got engaged.

Here Is The Old Video:

The bypolls for the Wayanad constituency were held in November 2024 after Rahul Gandhi vacated this seat and retained the Rae Bareli constituency. Priyanka Gandhi had won the Wayanad polls with a margin of over four lakh votes. She defeated her nearest rival, CPI’s Sathyan Mokeri.

FPJ Shorts
Raihan Vadra & Aviva Baig Attended Priyanka Gandhi's Election Rally In Wayanad; Old Video Surfaces
Raihan Vadra & Aviva Baig Attended Priyanka Gandhi's Election Rally In Wayanad; Old Video Surfaces
Private Equity Investments In Indian Real Estate Surge 59% To $6.7 Billion In 2025
Private Equity Investments In Indian Real Estate Surge 59% To $6.7 Billion In 2025
Crude Oil Prices See Biggest Fall Since 2020, Markets Watch January 4 OPEC+ Decision Closely
Crude Oil Prices See Biggest Fall Since 2020, Markets Watch January 4 OPEC+ Decision Closely
'Can't We Talk As Friends?': Khushi Mukherjee Clarifies There Was Nothing 'Romantic' Between Her & Suryakumar Yadav
'Can't We Talk As Friends?': Khushi Mukherjee Clarifies There Was Nothing 'Romantic' Between Her & Suryakumar Yadav

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, reports surfaced that Raihan got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Aviva. As per a report by ABP News, Raihan proposed to Aviva Baig and she accepted his proposal. Both the Vadra and Baig families reportedly have close ties.

Read Also
Who Is Aviva Baig? Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Gets Engaged To Delhi Photographer
article-image

Raihan is a photographer. As per APRE Art House, his portfolio shows his interest in wildlife and commercial photography. He remained away from politics.

Meanwhile, Aviva is also a Delhi-based photographer. She completed her schooling at Delhi’s Modern School, reported India TV. She then reportedly pursued a degree in Media Communication and Journalism at OP Jindal Global University. She is also the co-founder of Atelier 11. It is a photography and production studio.

Aviva's mother, Nandita Baig, is a good friend of Priyanka Gandhi, reported News18. According to reports, she is an interior designer by profession and owns a design firm. Nandita reportedly interior designed the Congress headquarters.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'No Woman Is Safe In Mamata's West Bengal': Suvendu Adhikari Slams State Government Over Disturbing...

'No Woman Is Safe In Mamata's West Bengal': Suvendu Adhikari Slams State Government Over Disturbing...

UP: Man Accused Of Raping Minor Tries To Evade Arrest By Applying Lipstick, Wearing Burqa, Later...

UP: Man Accused Of Raping Minor Tries To Evade Arrest By Applying Lipstick, Wearing Burqa, Later...

Rajasthan Police Foil Major Terror Plot; 150 kg Ammonium Nitrate Seized From Car In Tonk

Rajasthan Police Foil Major Terror Plot; 150 kg Ammonium Nitrate Seized From Car In Tonk

EAM S Jaishankar Hands Over PM Modi’s Condolence Letter To Khaleda Zia’s Son Tarique Rahman In...

EAM S Jaishankar Hands Over PM Modi’s Condolence Letter To Khaleda Zia’s Son Tarique Rahman In...

Chennai: Viral Video Shows Man Falls To Ground While Performing Dangerous Stunt On 60-Foot-High...

Chennai: Viral Video Shows Man Falls To Ground While Performing Dangerous Stunt On 60-Foot-High...