Who Is Aviva Baig? Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Gets Engaged To Delhi Photographer

Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, is reportedly engaged. According to ABP News, Raihan popped the question to his long-time partner, Aviva Baig, and the families have given their blessing. The couple is said to have been together for nearly seven years before deciding to take the next step.

While no official announcement has been made by the family yet, reports suggest the engagement was an intimate affair, keeping celebrations low-key.

So, who is Aviva Baig?

As per information shared on her official website, Aviva Baig is a Delhi-based photographer known for capturing subtle, everyday moments with depth and emotion. Her work explores the balance between simplicity and complexity, often presenting life through the lens of a quiet observer.

Over the past few years, she has showcased her photographs at several prestigious platforms, including ‘You Cannot Miss This’ with Method Gallery (2023), the India Art Fair Young Collector Programme (2023), The Quorum Club – The Illusory World (2019) and India Design ID (2018).

Beyond her personal projects, Aviva co-founded Atelier 11, a studio and production house that collaborates with brands and creative agencies across India.