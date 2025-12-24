 Venus Williams Marries Andrea Preti In A Dreamy 5-Day Wedding In Palm Beach: FIRST Pictures From Their Intimate Ceremony Is Out
Tennis legend Venus Williams has married Italian actor Andrea Preti in an intimate five-day wedding celebration in Palm Beach. The first picture from the ceremony shows Venus in a stunning lace gown featuring a sculpted corset bodice with a soft sweetheart neckline and delicate straps, layered with intricate lace and ornate embroidery.

Aanchal Chaudhary
Love was in the air and so was serious style as Venus Williams stepped into her bridal era with a celebration that felt equal parts intimate and iconic. The tennis legend has officially married Italian actor Andrea Preti, and the first glimpse from their Palm Beach ceremony has everyone swooning. After an earlier celebration in Italy, the couple made it legal in Palm Beach on December 19, choosing an intimate ceremony that spanned over five days and featured endless dreamy looks.

Check out their first wedding pictures:

Venus' lace wedding gown that stole the spotlight

For the actual wedding ceremony in Florida, Venus stepped out in a custom Georges Hobeika creation that perfectly mirrored her vision of “ethereal yet powerful,” as per Vogue. The gown featured a sculpted corset bodice with a soft sweetheart neckline and delicate straps, layered with intricate lace and ornate embroidery. The semi-sheer nude silhouette hugged her frame before flowing into a pristine white silk train at the knees, with a long tulle veil sealing the dreamy white moment.

Venus kept accessories minimal yet elegant, opting for classic diamond studs and a dainty necklace. Her beauty looked equally dreamy, with glowing skin, blushed cheeks, nude lips, and a sleek side-parted hairstyle, complemented by bridal nails curated by celebrity manicurist Gina Edwards.

A week of bridal-style moments

The courthouse gown was just one chapter in Venus' expansive bridal fashion story. Across the five-day celebration, she rotated through more than a dozen looks, each reflecting a different mood. From poolside gatherings at the couple’s home to a boudoir-inspired bridal shower and even a playful sports day, Venus embraced full bridal couture, which will go down in history.

One show-stealing moment was her understated exit look, a chic short skirt and top paired with a custom headpiece, chosen for a relaxed transition into a private post-ceremony breakfast.

Designers including Natali and Meital, Veni Infantino, and Eve of Milady contributed to her bridal wardrobe, offering everything from romantic silhouettes to contemporary statements. Planned alongside stylist Kesha McLeod, the wardrobe reflected Venus' thoughtful and expressive approach to the wedding itself.

