Who Is Andrea Preti? Meet Venus Williams' Fiancé & Italian Actor In Latest Engagement Pictures

Venus Williams and Andrea Preti's engagement photos |

Venus Williams has finally given fans a long-awaited peek into a chapter she's been quietly living off-camera. On Wednesday, December 3, the tennis icon shared never-before-seen portraits from her engagement to actor-producer Andrea Preti, with a caption “Engaged 1/31/25.”

It’s the first time the world has seen the dreamy moment she’s kept private for nearly a year, and naturally, attention quickly shifted to the man standing beside her. So who exactly is Andrea Preti, the stylish fiancé who has swept the legend off her feet?

Who is Andrea Preti?

Andrea Preti is a 37-year-old actor, filmmaker, and model who has recently gained global attention as Venus Williams’ fiancé. Born in Denmark and raised in Italy, Preti grew up surrounded by European fashion and culture.

His career started as a model for a major Italian fashion house, walking runways across Europe before moving to New York to study acting at the famous Susan Batson Studio.

Andrea didn’t stop at acting—he also writes and directs films, with credits in projects like One More Day, La Talpa, A Professor, and Temptation. From high fashion to filmmaking, we can say Preti is a creative talent with a diverse and growing career.

Inside Venus & Andrea’s low-key love story

The couple reportedly began dating in the summer of 2024 but chose to keep their relationship almost entirely off social media. Aside from his appearance at her matches and a few red carpets, the couple haven’t shared much publicly.

Their engagement speculation began earlier this year when Venus was spotted wearing two different diamond rings, sparking curiosity among fans and commentators. As per media reports, the quiet buzz became stronger after she returned to singles tennis following a year-long break and confirmed that Preti had indeed proposed.

However, the official confirmation came in July. After her singles match at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, D.C., interviewer Rennae Stubbs asked her directly about being “an engaged woman.” Venus didn’t dodge the moment.

Speaking courtside, she said, “My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing.” She added that Preti had “never seen me play” before that point, and his support pushed her to stay consistent with her demanding training schedule.

Beyond the newly released portraits, the pair have shared no details about wedding plans.