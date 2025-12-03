At Poetry by Love & Cheesecake, There's Coffee & Dessert for Every Mood

There's a certain kind of therapeutical vibe that awaits you at Poetry by Love & Cheesecake. It is the place to head to for a slow morning/afternoon, spent enjoying a quiet breakfast/brunch, as you read your favourite book.

Is watching the world go by your favourite pastime? Occupy the window seat at their Churchgate outpost, which is situated bang opposite the subway outside the station on the Western Line, and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate and you can see a whole world passing through the windows of the cafe. It's one of the most beautiful sights, especially as evening dawns.

Poetry is turning into the neighborhood cafe where parents and their children linger on, relishing the last bites of the Belgian Chocolate Waffle, friends catch up for some gup shup over small plates of salmon on toast and chicken tacos with avocado, dates exchange romantic notes sipping from the same straw of a Very Berry Smoothie, as singles stop by at the bookshelf with a cup of hot expresso. Come one, come all seems to be the unwritten motto of this place.

Poetry by Love & Cheesecake |

Food and poetry run in founder Chef Amit Sharma's veins — the menu is as poetic as his journey. As you open the menu, he'll introduce you to crucial chapters in his life, each accompanied by a poem by an acclaimed poet. Chapter 1 borrows from EE Cummings I carry your heart with me and is dedicated to Amit's late father. "My culinary journey started as a 12-yr-old in a small town in Punjab. My father, a caterer, would take me along to his kitchen in his rickety mop-ed...," he reveals. Amit's dad is no more but "those permanent impressions remain".

Chapter 2 speaks about setting the founding stones of Love and Cheesecake in 2012 with Ruchyeta, and Chapter 3 is about rising each day by creating something different, and it's inspired by Maya Angelou's Still I Rise.

Avocado Bruschetta Tartine and Watermelon & Basil Iced Tea |

Must-haves from the menu

At Poetry, a balanced diet is having a cheesecake in each hand, but there's something to appease each mood. A visit to Poetry calls for a taste of the Classic French Toast with mascarpone frosting and caramelised apples. The Belgian Chocolate Waffle is a chef's favourite and make sure you don't leave without tasting the chocolate croissant and pain au chocolat.

Avocado Bruschetta Tartine

It's not just a slice of bread with a savoury topping. It's a whole mood with clean flavours, and this particular dish can topple over even the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's 'perfect avocado toast'. Don't make the mistake of restricting it to a summer dish. It tastes good anytime of the year and makes for a Pinterest worthy click.

The creaminess of the avocado pairs well with the leafy vegetables, cherry tomatoes and cheese. It goes well with the Watermelon & Basil Iced Tea that's served with plenty of ice and a garnish of basil leaves.

Extra Caffeine Mojito and Matcha Hot Chocolate |

Extra Caffeine Mojito and Hot Chocolate

When at Poetry it's hard not to try their brews — cold, hot and iced. Espresso, double espresso, macchiato, cappuccino, latte and mocha, coffee lovers can take their pick.

The scene stealers are the Berry Peach Fizz, Nitro Iced Tea, Pineapple Spice Kombucha and Cranberry Iced Hot Chocolate.

For fans of coffee who would want to skip the heat, there's the Vietnamese Cold Brew with condensed milk and the chilled Air Expresso.

Missing the bar? The Extra Caffeine Mojito is meant for you! It's a refreshing twist on the classic mojito with an extra kick of caffeine.

Chicken Pocket |

Chicken Pocket

It's love at first bite — tender chunks of grilled chicken stuffed with shredded spinach, herbed mushrooms and mozzarella cheese. It comes along with a delightful salad of leafy green and cherry tomatoes, potato mash and smooth pepper cheese sauce.

A healthy dish with balanced flavours, it's loaded with protein and can be enjoyed with a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice. You can also try out Green Goodness which combines the juice of spinach, celery, cucumber and pineapple, or Full Immunity (apple, pear, pineapple and ginger). ₹1,200 for two people (approx.)

Scoops, Poetry's latest offering is a good way to end your meal |

Strawberry Scoop

Saving the best for the last! The Strawberry Scoop is a melt-in-your mouth cheesecake served like an ice cream. The dessert comes in a tart, filled with a scoop of the cheesecake, and is topped with a strawberry.

You can also try out the other variations like Figs & Walnut, Tiramisu, Avocado, Burnt Orange & Honey, New York Cheesecake.

Poetry by Love and Cheesecake

Address: Eros Theatre, Cambata Building, 42, Maharshi Karve Rd, Churchgate, Mumbai. They have outlets all over the city.

Cost for two: ₹1,200 (approx.)