Venus Williams Wows In Dreamy White Prada Dress In UNSEEN Engagement Pictures With Fiancé Andrea Preti

Tennis legend Venus Williams has quietly dropped a heart-stealing surprise on her fans, revealing a rare glimpse of her engagement to actor Andrea Preti. With a simple caption, “Engaged 1/31/25,” the 45-year-old champion made the engagement Instagram official, offering the world a look at the intimate celebration that she’s kept close to her heart for nearly a year.

Check it out below:

Venus Williams makes engagement official in chic Prada look!

In the newly released pictures, Venus donned a dreamy white Prada dress, featuring a halter-neck pattern and figure-hugging bodice. She skipped elaborate jewellery and only let her dazzling engagement ring do all the talking. Her makeup leaned towards a fresh, barely-there finish, and she left her hair in a natural, opendo.

Meanwhile, Italian actor-producer Andrea Preti complemented her in a bold cheetah-print shirt and black trousers.

How the engagement came to light

Fans had already begun speculating earlier this year when Venus was spotted sporting two different diamond rings during public appearances. According to an InStyle report, the curiosity peaked after her return to singles tennis following a year-long break, when she subtly confirmed that Preti had indeed proposed.

The official confirmation finally arrived in July, the same report stated. After finishing her singles match at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, D.C., interviewer Rennae Stubbs asked her on-court about being "an engaged woman." Venus didn't shy away; she acknowledged the engagement openly.

She said, “My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” adding that Preti had “never seen me play” before.

More about their relationship

Venus and Preti have reportedly been together since summer 2024, though they've largely kept their relationship low-profile. Aside from his presence at her matches earlier this year, the couple haven’t shared much publicly. These new photos are the clearest and most intimate peek fans have gotten into their engagement period.

With the big reveal, fans are curious about their wedding. However, the duo have not yet disclosed their nuptial dates or plans.