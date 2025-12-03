 Mumbai Food Guide: Explore This Hidden Breakfast Spot In Malad
Joy Nasta Stall in Orlem, Mumbai, is a hidden breakfast gem serving only idlis and vadas from 7 am to 12 pm daily. Recently highlighted by foodie Ashish Vidyarthi, the stall has a loyal crowd that swears by its addictive, homestyle flavours. Its piping hot idli-vada plates, hearty sambar and signature garlic-tomato-chilli chutney keep customers coming back every day

article-image

If you thought Mumbai had no surprises left in its food lanes, think again. Tucked inside Orlem Market is a breakfast spot so unassuming that you could easily walk past it, until you catch the aroma of steaming idlis and crisp vadas wafting through the air. Meet Joy Nasta Stall, a tiny but legendary outlet that has quietly built a loyal fan base, one hot plate at a time.

A stall that runs on simplicity

Open every day from 7 am to 12 pm, including Sundays, Joy Nasta Stall keeps its menu refreshingly simple: idli, vada, sambar, and a special chutney. But this minimal menu is exactly what sets it apart. The focus is on doing a few things, and doing them exceptionally well.

Regulars swear by the consistency. The moment the stall shutters rise, hungry locals line up for their morning fix. Many claim they’ve been eating here for years, and the food still “tastes like home, but better.”

Ashish Vidyarthi puts the spotlight on it

Food lover and influencer Ashish Vidyarthi recently visited the stall and shared the experience with his Instagram audience. As he interacted with customers, one thing became clear: people don’t come here by accident, they come back by choice.

Customers eating at the stall told him how “addictive” the food is. For some, it’s a ritual. For others, it’s comfort. But for everyone, it’s the unbeatable combination of piping hot idlis, perfectly fried vadas, and flavoursome sambar that keeps them hooked.

Joy Nasta Stall, Orlem Market

Joy Nasta Stall, Orlem Market | Instagram

The chutney that steals the show

Alongside the classic duo, Joy Nasta Stall offers a garlic-tomato-chilli chutney that regulars consider the real hero. Spicy, tangy, and bold, it brings the entire plate alive and adds that unmistakable kick South Indian breakfasts are loved for.

If you’re in Orlem, or even if you’re not, this humble stall deserves a spot on your breakfast bucket list. Joy Nasta Stall is more than a meal. It’s a morning tradition, a community corner, and a reminder that the simplest food often brings the greatest joy.

