Maithili Thakur Dons Traditional Attire With Paag While Taking Oath At Bihar Legislative Assembly; Check Video

Newly elected MLA and celebrated folk singer Maithili Thakur made a striking cultural statement during the first session of the newly elected Bihar Legislative Assembly. Dressed in full Mithila traditional attire, a hand-crafted saree and the iconic paag, she showcased pride in her roots, while stepping into her new political role. Her appearance not only caught the eye of the audience but also prompted a warm smile from Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav.

The Yellow Mithila Saree

The highlight of her attire was the Mithila saree, traditionally adorned with intricate, hand-painted motifs inspired by the historic Madhubani art form. The patterns often depict nature, mythology, and auspicious symbols, ranging from lotus flowers to scenes from Ramayana, each stroke holding cultural significance. These sarees have been passed down generations and are considered a tribute to the artistry of women from the region. Wearing it in the Assembly symbolised her commitment to represent and preserve the identity of the people who elected her.

The Paag adorned with motifs

Equally meaningful was the Mithila paag, the traditional headgear symbolic of pride, dignity, and respect in the Maithil community. Historically, the paag has been a mark of honour worn during major cultural and religious ceremonies. In recent years, there has been a movement to restore its prominence as an emblem of regional heritage.

By donning the paag inside a legislative space, Thakur blended the importance of cultural belonging within political leadership. She not only wore a traditional Mithila attire but also too oath in native "Maithili" language. This gesture impressed the people present in the assembly and also her fans and followers.

Together, the attire conveyed a message beyond fashion, one of rootedness, tradition, and cultural sovereignty. Maithili Thakur’s choice reflects the growing recognition of regional identity in public life, reminding us that progress and tradition can walk hand in hand on the path of governance.