Taapsee Pannu Poses Boldly In Dramatic White Dress & Metallic Lips

By: Rahul M | December 02, 2025

Minimalism, when mastered, can be both striking and graceful, and Taapsee Pannu just proved it. Her latest all-white look is a reminder that monochrome doesn’t have to be boring

Taapsee opts for a crisp all-white palette that immediately creates a bold, clean visual impact

The House of Pinks Lamoura Midi Dress features a corset-inspired structure that accentuates her frame with sharp, architectural lines

The sheer mesh panel breaks the solid white with a peek-through detail, adding softness and movement

These sleeves introduce a couture-like twist, giving the look a contemporary, runway feel

A statement choker and bold cuffs enhance the neckline and add dimension, without overwhelming the simplicity

Sharp stilettos elongate her silhouette and match the metallic accents, completing the white-and chrome aesthetic perfectly

