Janhvi Kapoor Serves Modern Royal Vibes In Floral-Embroidered Ensemble At Mumbai Event

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | December 03, 2025
Janhvi Kapoor is back to owning the style conversation, and this time it's at the We The Women event in Mumbai
The actress stepped out in a rich mustard-yellow ensemble, an earthy yet statement-making look by designer Anamika Khanna
Her attire featured a strapless, corset-style top, embellished with delicate floral embroidery in pastel pinks, whites and blues that hugged her body like a dream
Janhvi paired the top with a matching skirt that came with a saree-like pleats, giving the outfit movement and a hint of traditional structure
She elevated the look with drop earrings set with blue stones, a bold blue bangle, a statement ring and a custom clutch that followed the embroidery on her couture
Her beauty game stayed fresh and glowing with dewy skin, blushed cheeks, soft shimmer on the eyes and pink lips
Janhvi rounded off with a middle-parted, slick hairdo that let the ensemble do all the talking
