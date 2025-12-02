Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Rare Diamond Wedding Ring With Raj Nidimoru Is Designed By THIS Mysterious Jeweller From Greece

Ever since Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped her dreamy wedding pictures with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, the internet hasn’t stopped zooming in (literally). While the couple’s intimate ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple in Isha Yoga Centre melted hearts, it was the actress’s extraordinary wedding ring that sent fans into full detective mode. The vintage-inspired sparkler, unlike anything seen in recent celebrity weddings, has become the biggest conversation starter from their big day.

Mystery man behind the ring

It turns out that Samantha’s ring wasn’t crafted by a mainstream luxury house but was reportedly made by Theodoros Savopoulos, an elusive jeweller based in Athens, Greece. Known only to a select circle of global collectors, Theodoros creates limited, one-of-a-kind pieces each year, with a remarkably low public profile, as per A2Z.

The jeweller intentionally stays out of the spotlight and works only for "an exclusive clientele of the most discerning collectors and connoisseurs," the same page explained. His pieces often appear more like miniature sculptures than traditional jewellery, which are creative, modern, and designed to evoke curiosity.

More about Samantha's ring

While the details of her rare gemstone are still under wraps, Celebrity jewellery expert Priyanshu Goel, known for breaking down high-profile accessories, examined her ring frame by frame, and here’s all we know.

As per Goel, at the centre of the piece sits a rare lozenge portrait-cut diamond, estimated at around 2 carats. Unlike the faceted diamonds that dazzle with sparkle, portrait-cut diamonds are smooth, clear, and mirror-like. According to him, their beauty lies in purity, minimalism, and the ability to reveal the stone's natural clarity.

But what truly makes the ring exceptional is what surrounds the centre stone—eight custom-cut portrait diamonds, each shaped precisely like petals forming a blooming halo. Only a handful of workshops in the world can execute portrait-cut jewellery at this level, since it requires microscopic precision to ensure no gaps, metal edges, or visible seams break the illusion.

Priyanshu estimated the ring’s value at ₹1.5 crore, though the official figure remains undisclosed.

What Samantha wore for her wedding

Complementing her vintage ring, Samantha embraced Tamil tradition on her wedding day in a hand-woven red Banarasi saree by designer Arpita Mehta. Crafted from pure Katan satin silk, the six-yard featured delicate powder-zari buttis and a Nishi-woven border elevated with beige-gold zardozi using mirrors, kasab, saadi taar and cutdana.

Styled by Pallavi Singh, the saree was draped in a classic traditional silhouette, allowing its intricate craftsmanship to take centre stage. Samantha completed her look with heavy South Indian gold jewellery featuring an ornate choker, a layered necklace, a minimal mangalsutra, bold jhumkas, thick kadas, and multiple statement rings.