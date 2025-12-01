 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Secretly Ties The Knot With Raj Nidimoru At Linga Bhairavi Temple: All About This Serene Venue In Tamil Nadu
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu secretly tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, director Raj Nidimoru, on Monday morning at Linga Bhairavi Temple in the Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore. The Hindu temple, consecrated by Sadhguru, is dedicated to Goddess Linga Bhairavi, revered as the embodiment of the ultimate feminine. The temple's walls are shaped as an inverted triangle, reflecting a womb.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu secretly marries Raj Nidimoru at Raj Nidimoru | X | isha Foundation

If the reports are true, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru are married! According to several media outlets, Samantha secretly tied the knot with her long-time beau at the Linga Bhairavi Temple, Tamil Nadu, with only 30 guests in attendance.

For her big day, which was kept very intimate, the actress draped herself in a traditional red saree, as reported by the Hindustan Times. While there is no official confirmation, the news has already sent the fans into a frenzy.

Samantha marries Raj at Linga Bhairavi Temple

While the formal pictures from their intimate festivities are awaited, the venue itself is creating buzz for its serene energy and spiritual significance. The duo, who were rumoured to be dating for a long time, exchanged vows at Linga Bhairavi Temple, a Hindu temple consecrated by Sadhguru at the Isha Yoga Center near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

According to Isha Foundation's official website, the pilgrimage is devoted to Goddess Linga Bhairavi, revered as the embodiment of the ultimate feminine. The deity is known for offering protection and enhancing the well-being of her devotees.

Inside Linga Bhairavi Temple

Inside Linga Bhairavi Temple | Image by Isha Foundation

Symbolising the essence of the feminine, the walls of Devi's temple are shaped as an inverted triangle, reflecting the womb of creation. Inside, a smaller upright triangle signifies the masculine energy, still unborn within the cosmic womb, as reported by the site.

It is believed that, each month on the full moon, Devi is ceremoniously brought out to connect with the Dhyanalinga, which is considered her source of sustenance. This grand procession concludes with the Maha Arati performed in front of the Dhyanalinga.

Deity at Linga Bhairavi Temple

Deity at Linga Bhairavi Temple | Image by Isha Foundation

With her main abode, or moolasthanam, in Coimbatore, Devi’s blessings can be experienced at several sites. Notably, additional Linga Bhairavi temples linked to the Isha Foundation are also found in places such as the United States and Nepal.

