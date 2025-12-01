 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Secretly Marries Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru 4 Years After Divorce From Naga Chaitanya At Coimbatore Temple: Report
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly married her boyfriend, director Raj Nidimoru, on Monday morning at Ling Bhairavi Temple in the Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore. Reports say she wore a red saree, and around 30 guests attended. There's no official confirmation yet. Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya, but they got divorced in 2021 after four years of marriage.

Updated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reportedly tied the knot with her boyfriend, director Raj Nidimoru, on Monday morning, December 1, at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Samantha wore a red saree for the intimate ceremony, which was attended by just 30 guests. As of now, there is no official confirmation.

Raj Nidimoru's Ex-Wife Shares A Cryptic Post

Amid wedding rumours, on Sunday evening, Raj's ex-wife Shhyamali De took to Instagram Stories to share a note which read, "Desperate people do desperate things.”

Although Shhyamali didn’t name anyone, social media users quickly picked up on the timing of her post, given the ongoing buzz around Samantha and Raj’s rumoured wedding.

Samantha has long been rumoured to be dating Raj, with whom she previously worked on The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey. However, it was only recently the actress began sharing photos with Raj on her social media handle, subtly confirming their relationship.

The actress first shared a picture of the filmmaker holding her close during their US vacation. Earlier, they were also spotted visiting the Tirupati Balaji temple together.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Past Marriage

Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya. They tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa in 2017 but announced their divorce after four years of marriage in 2021.

In December 2024, Naga Chaitanya tied the knot again to actress Sobhita Dhulipala in an intimate Telugu-style wedding.

Raj, on the other hand, was married to Shhyamali De, an assistant director who has worked with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj in the past. Reportedly, the couple reportedly got divorced in 2022.

