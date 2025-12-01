New Dad Rajkummar Rao Distributes Sweets To Paps At Mumbai Event After Daughter's Birth—VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with his wife, Patralekhaa, on November 15, which also marked their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple had earlier shared the happy news with their fans and followers on Instagram.

Rajkummar Rao Distributes Sweets To Paps At Event

On Sunday evening, November 30, Rajkummar attended the We The Women event in Mumbai, where he sweetly handed out boxes of sweets to the paparazzi at the venue to celebrate his daughter’s birth. Dressed casually in a white round-neck T-shirt and a black jacket, the actor smiled as the paps congratulated him, to which he responded simply, "Thank you." Later, the paps also asked whether the couple had chosen a name for their baby girl. He replied, "Abhi nahi (Not yet)."

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Announce Pregnancy

On July 9, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced that they are expecting their first child after 3.5 years of marriage.

In a joint post, they shared a template that read 'Baby on the way.' In the caption, they simply wrote, "Elated."

About Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Love Story

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa were in a relationship for around a decade, and on November 15, 2021, they tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh.

The couple worked together in the 2014 film CityLights. They also shared screen space in a short film, Samjhana.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's love story first started in 2010. They met each other for the first time on their way to Pune as they were traveling in the same car.

Rajkummar Rao Work Front

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Maalik alongside Manushi Chhillar and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Next, he has Toaster with Sanya Malhotra, set to premiere on Netflix.

As of now the date has now been announced.