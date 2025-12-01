 New Dad Rajkummar Rao Distributes Sweets To Paps At Mumbai Event After Daughter's Birth—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNew Dad Rajkummar Rao Distributes Sweets To Paps At Mumbai Event After Daughter's Birth—VIDEO

New Dad Rajkummar Rao Distributes Sweets To Paps At Mumbai Event After Daughter's Birth—VIDEO

Actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife, Patralekhaa, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 15, their fourth wedding anniversary. On Sunday evening, he attended an event in Mumbai, handing out sweets to the paparazzi. Dressed casually, he thanked them for their wishes and, when asked if they had chosen a name, replied, "Abhi nahi..."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 09:41 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with his wife, Patralekhaa, on November 15, which also marked their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple had earlier shared the happy news with their fans and followers on Instagram.

Rajkummar Rao Distributes Sweets To Paps At Event

On Sunday evening, November 30, Rajkummar attended the We The Women event in Mumbai, where he sweetly handed out boxes of sweets to the paparazzi at the venue to celebrate his daughter’s birth. Dressed casually in a white round-neck T-shirt and a black jacket, the actor smiled as the paps congratulated him, to which he responded simply, "Thank you." Later, the paps also asked whether the couple had chosen a name for their baby girl. He replied, "Abhi nahi (Not yet)."

Read Also
Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Did NOT Refer To Past Bollywood Gangsters For His Role In Maalik: 'It Came...
article-image

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Announce Pregnancy

FPJ Shorts
'We're Localising Previously Imported UAV-Critical Components': Mumbai-Based Drone Maker Reduces India's Reliance On Foreign Drone Tech
'We're Localising Previously Imported UAV-Critical Components': Mumbai-Based Drone Maker Reduces India's Reliance On Foreign Drone Tech
Tamil Nadu-Based Tax Authority Drops Tax Demand & Penalties Of ₹266.3 Crore On Dalmia Cement
Tamil Nadu-Based Tax Authority Drops Tax Demand & Penalties Of ₹266.3 Crore On Dalmia Cement
Bengaluru-Based Startup Owner Promotes His Brand Mid-Air On IndiGo Flight, Receives Mixed Reactions For His Daring Stunt
Bengaluru-Based Startup Owner Promotes His Brand Mid-Air On IndiGo Flight, Receives Mixed Reactions For His Daring Stunt
Nita Ambani Celebrates Her Staff's Birthday In Cute Printed Set; Netizens Say She's 'So Down To Earth' - WATCH
Nita Ambani Celebrates Her Staff's Birthday In Cute Printed Set; Netizens Say She's 'So Down To Earth' - WATCH

On July 9, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced that they are expecting their first child after 3.5 years of marriage.

In a joint post, they shared a template that read 'Baby on the way.' In the caption, they simply wrote, "Elated."

About Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Love Story

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa were in a relationship for around a decade, and on November 15, 2021, they tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh.

The couple worked together in the 2014 film CityLights. They also shared screen space in a short film, Samjhana.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's love story first started in 2010. They met each other for the first time on their way to Pune as they were traveling in the same car.

Rajkummar Rao Work Front

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Maalik alongside Manushi Chhillar and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Next, he has Toaster with Sanya Malhotra, set to premiere on Netflix.

As of now the date has now been announced.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Dad Rajkummar Rao Distributes Sweets To Paps At Mumbai Event After Daughter's Birth—VIDEO

New Dad Rajkummar Rao Distributes Sweets To Paps At Mumbai Event After Daughter's Birth—VIDEO

Tere Ishk Mein Vs Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 3: Kriti Sanon Starrer Crosses ₹50...

Tere Ishk Mein Vs Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 3: Kriti Sanon Starrer Crosses ₹50...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 30: Tulsi Meets Private Investigator,...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 30: Tulsi Meets Private Investigator,...

'Marriage Is Outdated': Jaya Bachchan Says She Doesn't Want 27-Year-Old Granddaughter Navya Naveli...

'Marriage Is Outdated': Jaya Bachchan Says She Doesn't Want 27-Year-Old Granddaughter Navya Naveli...

Shahid Kapoor Reveals Asking Udta Punjab Director Abhishek Chaubey Why Him For Drug-Addict Role: 'I...

Shahid Kapoor Reveals Asking Udta Punjab Director Abhishek Chaubey Why Him For Drug-Addict Role: 'I...