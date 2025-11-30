Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 30: Tulsi Meets Private Investigator, Angad Breaks Down After Seeing Mihir

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 125

At Shantiniketan, Raman says that Tulsi is a very understanding wife who blindly trusts Mihir. She adds that they have been married for years, trust each other completely, and never lie to one another. She advises him and Noina to also spend more time together. Mihir admits that he may not be as much in love with Tulsi as before, but he tells Noina that he is definitely not in love with her. Noina then questions him, if he doesn’t love her, why does he care about her marrying Raman?

Raman meets his private investigator friend and asks him to secretly run a background check on Noina. He tells him that he had been chasing Noina for years and suddenly she has agreed to marry him, which makes him suspicious. Later, Ritik and Tulsi also visit the same private investigator's office, unaware that Raman has hired him too. However, Raman and Tulsi do not see each other. Tulsi gives the investigator Ranvijay's details and asks him to keep her updated. She also tells him about Shalini, how she first claimed Ranvijay was a terrible man but later changed her story.

Meanwhile, Ranvijay is beaten up by bank agents in his chawl for failing to repay a Rs 75-lakh loan. They demand immediate repayment and continue hitting him in front of strangers. Ranvijay pleads for more time, but the bank officer gives him only three days and warns that if he doesn't repay, he will go straight to the Viranis to recover the money.

At night, Mihir questions Tulsi about why she hasn't signed the property papers yet. She refuses, asking him to explain the real reason behind the sudden decision. She points out that people usually make such major changes only when they are taking sanyas or beginning a new life, and asks him what he is planning. Mihir says he has thought everything through, but Tulsi still refuses to sign. She shows him their marriage certificate and says that as long as their signatures remain on that, she needs nothing else.

The next day at the market, Angad and Vrinda are buying vegetables when they meet the Viranis' longtime driver. When Angad asks about Mihir, the driver points out Mihir sitting in the car, talking on the phone. Angad helps him pick out Mihir's favourite vegetables. Later, when Mihir notices that all his favourite vegetables have been bought, he asks who informed the driver.

The driver names Angad and points to him across the road. Angad and Mihir share an emotional moment from afar, both with tears in their eyes. Angad folds his hands in apology. Mihir gets out of the car to meet him, but gets reminded of Angad and Vrinda's marriage. He sits back in the car and tells the driver to leave, while Angad breaks down in tears.