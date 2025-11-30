Swara Bhasker Appeals For Prayers As Husband Fahad Ahmad’s Father Hospitalised Due To Brain Haemorrhage |

Mumbai, November 30: Actress Swara Bhasker shared a worrying update about her family on Sunday. In an Instagram Story, she informed fans that her father-in-law suffered a brain haemorrhage last night and had to undergo emergency surgery early this morning. Swara said that she and her politician husband Fahad Ahmad are currently with the family during this difficult time.

'Family Emergency'

In her post, Swara wrote that they are attending to this “unfortunate family emergency” and will be unavailable for the next few days. She also requested everyone to keep her father-in-law in their prayers for his recovery.

Swara Bhasker's Insta Story

She took to social media and said, “Fahad’s father, my father in law had a brain haemorrhage last night and was operated on early this morning. We are attending to this unfortunate family emergency and will be unavailable for some days. Please keep Uncle in your prayers.”

‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’

Recently, Swara was seen with her husband Fahad on the reality show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'. In an earlier Instagram post, she had shared that this was her first on-camera project after 2.5 years of pregnancy and delivery. She said she took up the show mainly because its shooting schedule was manageable and allowed her to return to work smoothly.