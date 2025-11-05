 'Apne MLA Ka Naam Batao': Swara Bhasker's 'Neta' Husband Fahad Ahmad Engages In Fun Banter With Paps; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Apne MLA Ka Naam Batao': Swara Bhasker's 'Neta' Husband Fahad Ahmad Engages In Fun Banter With Paps; Watch Video

'Apne MLA Ka Naam Batao': Swara Bhasker's 'Neta' Husband Fahad Ahmad Engages In Fun Banter With Paps; Watch Video

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad got married in February 2023 under the Special Marriage Act. Last year, he lost the Maharashtra Assembly Election from the Anushakti Nagar constituency. Previously a youth leader with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, Fahad joined the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) last year

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 09:54 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker and her husband, politician Fahad Ahmad, were spotted on the sets of their reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga on Tuesday. The couple posed for photographers and engaged in a fun banter with them that has gone viral on social media.

In a viral video, a paparazzo is heard saying, "Aaj last day hai, bahot baatein karni hai," seemingly referring to the final day of the shoot of the show. Fahad humourously responded, "Bolo bolo bolo... kya hai tumhare dil ki bhadaas?" Swara joined in and said, "Saare mudde nikaal do, netaji sab sunenge. Kiske yaha pani nahi aa raha?"

Keeping the political humour alive, Fahad added, "Area batao, apne MLA ka naam batao. Abhi phone karta hoon," leaving everyone in splits.

For the shoot, Swara opted for a pink saree and maroon velvet jacket. She completed her look with traditional gold jewellery and boots. On the other hand, Fahad wore a cream-coloured ethnic outfit.

FPJ Shorts
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust To Acquire 7.7 Million Square Feet Of Commercial Assets In Bengaluru For ₹13,125 Crore
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust To Acquire 7.7 Million Square Feet Of Commercial Assets In Bengaluru For ₹13,125 Crore
Delhi Man Arrested For Helping Trio Illegally Enter Mumbai Police Commissioner's Janata Darbar
Delhi Man Arrested For Helping Trio Illegally Enter Mumbai Police Commissioner's Janata Darbar
Mumbai Cybercrime: 62-Year-Old Retired Govt Employee Duped Of ₹1.68 Crore In Online Share Trading Scam
Mumbai Cybercrime: 62-Year-Old Retired Govt Employee Duped Of ₹1.68 Crore In Online Share Trading Scam
Meet Nirvaan Birla: The Handsome Younger Brother Of Vedant Birla Who Just Got Married To Tejal Kulkarni
Meet Nirvaan Birla: The Handsome Younger Brother Of Vedant Birla Who Just Got Married To Tejal Kulkarni

Swara, known for her outspoken views, has often been at the center of online controversies. She is also subjected to trolling and hate because of her political views and opinions.

Swara and Fahad got married in February 2023 under the Special Marriage Act. Last year, he lost the Maharashtra Assembly Election from the Anushakti Nagar constituency.

Read Also
How I Met My Partner: "A Cat Named Ghalib Played Cupid For Us": Swara Bhasker On Meeting Husband...
article-image

The actress stood by her husband during election campaigns in November 2024. She had also launched an online crowdfunding effort to seek donations to support him for the assembly election in Maharashtra.

Previously a youth leader with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, Fahad joined the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) last year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Apne MLA Ka Naam Batao': Swara Bhasker's 'Neta' Husband Fahad Ahmad Engages In Fun Banter With...

'Apne MLA Ka Naam Batao': Swara Bhasker's 'Neta' Husband Fahad Ahmad Engages In Fun Banter With...

Hardik Pandya Kisses Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma As They Wash Car Together, Romantic Video Goes Viral

Hardik Pandya Kisses Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma As They Wash Car Together, Romantic Video Goes Viral

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 4: Angad Confesses His Love For Vrinda

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 4: Angad Confesses His Love For Vrinda

'How Do They Face The Females In Their House?': Woman Criticizes Masti 4 Trailer; Milap Zaveri...

'How Do They Face The Females In Their House?': Woman Criticizes Masti 4 Trailer; Milap Zaveri...

Bengaluru: Truck Rams Reality Show Dancer Sudheendra On Highway While Going To Show His New Car To...

Bengaluru: Truck Rams Reality Show Dancer Sudheendra On Highway While Going To Show His New Car To...