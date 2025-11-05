'Apne MLA Ka Naam Batao': Swara Bhasker's 'Neta' Husband Fahad Ahmad Engages In Fun Banter With Paps; Watch Video

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker and her husband, politician Fahad Ahmad, were spotted on the sets of their reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga on Tuesday. The couple posed for photographers and engaged in a fun banter with them that has gone viral on social media.

In a viral video, a paparazzo is heard saying, "Aaj last day hai, bahot baatein karni hai," seemingly referring to the final day of the shoot of the show. Fahad humourously responded, "Bolo bolo bolo... kya hai tumhare dil ki bhadaas?" Swara joined in and said, "Saare mudde nikaal do, netaji sab sunenge. Kiske yaha pani nahi aa raha?"

Keeping the political humour alive, Fahad added, "Area batao, apne MLA ka naam batao. Abhi phone karta hoon," leaving everyone in splits.

For the shoot, Swara opted for a pink saree and maroon velvet jacket. She completed her look with traditional gold jewellery and boots. On the other hand, Fahad wore a cream-coloured ethnic outfit.

Swara, known for her outspoken views, has often been at the center of online controversies. She is also subjected to trolling and hate because of her political views and opinions.

Swara and Fahad got married in February 2023 under the Special Marriage Act. Last year, he lost the Maharashtra Assembly Election from the Anushakti Nagar constituency.

The actress stood by her husband during election campaigns in November 2024. She had also launched an online crowdfunding effort to seek donations to support him for the assembly election in Maharashtra.

Previously a youth leader with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, Fahad joined the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) last year.