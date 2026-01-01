Raj Kundra Hides 5-Year-Old Daughter Samisha's Face From Paps As They Get Spotted At Mumbai Airport; Watch Video

Businessman-turned-actor Raj Kundra was seen protecting his five-year-old daughter Samisha from the glare of the paparazzi when he arrived at Mumbai airport with his family. The businessman was accompanied by his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, and their son Viaan, and the family sighting drew attention from photographers stationed at the terminal.

In videos and pictures doing the rounds on social media, Raj is seen seated in the front seat of their car with daughter Samisha sitting on his lap. As the paparazzi began clicking photos, Raj instinctively covered his daughter’s face with his hand, clearly attempting to shield her from unwanted attention.

Shilpa was also seen sitting inside the vehicle, while the couple’s son accompanied them, as they made their way through the airport.

The visuals suggest that the Kundra family had just returned from a vacation after ringing in the New Year 2026 together.

Raj and Shilpa were embroiled in various controversies in 2025.

On December 17, the couple called out 'baseless' reports of being charged with cheating in Rs 60 crore fraud case. It was reported that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered a case against Shilpa and Raj under the charge of cheating, Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shilpa stated, "We categorically deny the baseless and motivated allegations being circulated. The issues sought to be raised are being given a criminal colour without any lawful basis. A Quashing Petition has already been filed before the Hon'ble High Court and is pending adjudication."

Her official statement further read, "Having fully cooperated with the investigation, we are sanguine that justice will prevail and have complete faith in the law enforcement authorities and the judicial system of our country. We respectfully urge the media to exercise restraint as the matter is sub judice."

About the fraud case

The case was registered in Mumbai on August 14 against Shilpa and Raj, who were directors of the now-defunct Best Deal TV Private Limited, a home shopping and online retail platform. They are accused of allegedly cheating businessman Deepak Kothari of nearly Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal.