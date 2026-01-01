AP Dhillon Rings In New Year With BSF Soldiers At Longewala Post In Rajasthan, Learns How To Salute; Watch Video

Singer and global music sensation AP Dhillon began the New Year on a patriotic note by visiting the Longewala Post in Rajasthan, where he met soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF). The artist shared glimpses from his visit on social media and expressed gratitude for the sacrifices made by the armed forces to protect the nation.

Taking to his official handle on Thursday (January 1), AP Dhillon wrote, “Meeting the brave BSF soldiers at Longewala Post to start off the New Year 🇮🇳🙏🏽 Grateful for the sacrifices they make each and every day to keep us and our families safe.”

His post was accompanied by a video that caught the attention of fans and netizens alike. In the clip, the singer is seen interacting with BSF personnel, engaging in conversations, and attentively listening to their experiences.

One of the standout moments from the clip shows AP Dhillon learning how to properly salute, guided by the soldiers.

Longewala Post is a site known for its strategic importance and its role in India’s military history.

Soon after the post went live, fans flooded the comments section with praise, applauding AP Dhillon for starting the year by honouring the nation’s protectors. Many users hailed the gesture as “heartwarming” and “truly inspiring,” while others thanked the BSF soldiers for their service.

AP Dhillon was recently on his India tour which was touted as his most ambitious tour to date. It marked his third run in India. The singer performed in Delhi NCR, Ludhiana, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Jaipur.

The Indian leg of 'One of One' music tour began from Ahmedabad on December 5 and concluded in Jaipur on December 28, 2025.