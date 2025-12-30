 'Shameful And Sick': Tara Sutaria Reveals Negative Captions Were Sent To Content Creators & Meme Pages To Malign Her Image After AP Dhillon Kissing Controversy
Actress Tara Sutaria, on Tuesday, shared a screenshot on her Instagram story, in which she revealed that captions were sent to content creators and meme pages to malign her image after the AP Dhillon kissing controversy. The actress wrote, "All to malign my image, ruin my relationship and career? (sic)."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
Tara Sutaria / AP Dhillon / Veer Pahariya |

Actress Tara Sutaria, on Tuesday, shared a screenshot on her Instagram story, in which she revealed that captions and talking points were sent to content creators and meme pages to malign her image after the AP Dhillon kissing controversy. The actress wrote, "These are the captions and talking points sent out to hundreds of content creators and thousands of meme pages."

"All to malign my image, ruin my relationship and career? SHAMEFUL and sick. Clearly seeing people happy hurts those that aren't. Will not stop sharing the truth. See it for yourselves," she further wrote.

Tara Sutaria-AP Dhillon Kissing Video Controversy

A few days ago, AP Dhillon had a concert in Mumbai, and Tara had also joined him on stage for a gig. Dhillon gave her a friendly kiss, and the video of the same went viral.

Tara's boyfriend, Veer Pahariya, was also at the event. The video that went viral showed that as Dhillon kissed Tara, Veer looked upset. However, later, it was revealed that it was an edited video.

'False Narratives': Tara Sutaria

On Monday, Tara had shared a video from the concert, and had captioned it as, "Loud and proud and in it together!!! ❤️ @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together✨✨✨"

She further wrote, "P.S - False narratives, 'clever editing' and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies (sic)."

Veer commented on Tara's post, "Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song not even Thodi si daru 🤣🤣🤣 Jokers 😉"

Orry Supports Tara Sutaria

Amid the whole controversy, Tara and Veer's very good friend, Orry posted a video from the concert where Veer was enjoying while Tara was performing on stage with Dhillon.

AP Dhillon has not yet shared any statement or clarification about the incident.

