'He Looks Pissed': Veer Pahariya's REACTION To AP Dhillon Kissing His Girlfriend Tara Sutaria At Mumbai Concert Goes Viral, Netizens React

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon performed in Mumbai on Friday, December 26, as part of his One of One Tour at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra. Actress Tara Sutaria made a surprise guest appearance on stage, joining him for a live performance of their chart-topping hit, Thodi Si Daaru, a song they had collaborated on earlier this year.

Veer Pahariya's Reaction To AP Dhillon Kissing Tara Sutaria Goes Viral

During the performance, Tara and AP appeared flirty, with her arms wrapped around him as they enjoyed the song together. Tara was also seen dancing in a stunning black bodycon gown with a thigh-high slit. However, after their steamy on-stage chemistry, Tara's boyfriend, actor Veer Pahariya, who was also present, caught the audience's attention.

His reaction to their closeness quickly went viral on social media, as his expression seemed upset while he continuously watched them on stage. Although he was seen lip-syncing Thodi Thodi Si Daaru, it appeared somewhat forced. Towards the end of the performance, AP also planted a kiss on Tara's cheek.

Check out the viral video:

Netizens React

Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens reacted, commenting, "She's clearly flirting, and he is pissed off," and "Insecurity at its peak." Another wrote, "He looks uncomfortable when AP dhillon is trying to get closer to her."

"Tara & his boyfriend both are looking uncomfortable.. Ap should understand to maintain the line and distance," said another.



About Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya's Relationship

The duo confirmed their relationship in July 2025 after months of speculation. They often share sweet and loved-up posts of each other on social media.

Recently, Tara and Veer reminisced about their first romantic date. In a conversation with Travel + Leisure India, Veer said, "I love that we have embraced our affection and love since our first date and have never shied away from expressing how we feel wherever we are. It was probably our first date night, where I played the piano, and she sang until the sun came out."

Rumours of Tara and Veer dating first surfaced in May this year, months after they walked the ramp together at the Lakme Fashion Week.

The two seemingly got to talking after the project, and soon, were struck by cupid.

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya's Past Relationships

Tara was previously in a relationship with actor Aadar Jain, cousin of Ranbir Kapoor. The two dated for nearly three years before parting ways in 2023. Post their breakup, Tara was briefly linked to Jism 2 actor Arunoday Singh, though she dismissed the rumours as untrue.

Veer, meanwhile, has had his share of link-up buzz. He was rumoured to be dating actress Manushi Chhillar, but she clarified that they were just good friends. Before that, Veer also reportedly dated actress Sara Ali Khan, prior to her Bollywood debut.