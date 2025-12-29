'Clever Editing': Tara Sutaria SLAMS Trolls After Veer Pahariya's Reaction To Her Close Onstage Moment With AP Dhillon At Mumbai Concert Goes Viral

Actress Tara Sutaria and her boyfriend Veer Pahariya have been at the centre of social media chatter following a moment from AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert on December 26. A viral clip from the event showed Veer allegedly looking uncomfortable after Tara's onstage appearance with AP Dhillon. During the performance, the duo appeared flirty, with Tara wrapping her arms around AP as they enjoyed a live rendition of their chart-topping track, Thodi Si Daaru. Towards the end of the performance, AP also planted a kiss on Tara’s cheek.

Tara Sutaria Slams Trolls Over Veer Pahariya's Viral AP Dhillon Concert Clip

Now, Tara has finally reacted to the trolls following her onstage moment with AP, hitting back at them and calling Veer's viral clip an example of 'clever editing.' Sharing a video from the show, the actress wrote, "P.S - False narratives, “clever editing” and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies."

Check out the video:

Veer Pahariya Reacts

Veer responded in the comments section to his viral concert clip. He wrote, "Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song not even Thodi si daru. Jokers."

'Loud And Proud And In It Together'

Tara also wrote in the caption, "Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together."

About Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya's Relationship

The duo confirmed their relationship in July 2025 after months of speculation. They often share sweet and loved-up posts of each other on social media.

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya's Past Relationships

Tara was previously in a relationship with actor Aadar Jain, cousin of Ranbir Kapoor. The two dated for nearly three years before parting ways in 2023. Post their breakup, Tara was briefly linked to Jism 2 actor Arunoday Singh, though she dismissed the rumours as untrue.

Veer, meanwhile, has had his share of link-up buzz. He was rumoured to be dating actress Manushi Chhillar, but she clarified that they were just good friends.

Before that, Veer also reportedly dated actress Sara Ali Khan, prior to her Bollywood debut.