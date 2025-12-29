Singer Neha Bhasin Says She & Husband Sameer Uddin 'Never' Wanted Their Own Kids: 'Legacy Zaroori Nahi...'

Neha Bhasin | Photo Via YouTube/Rashami Desai podcast

Singer Neha Bhasin, best known for hit tracks like Kuch Khaas, Dunki, Asalaam-e-Ishqum, Jag Ghoomeya and Jutti Meri, recently opened up about her decision to not have children with her husband, music composer Sameer Uddin. The singer, who married Sameer in Tuscany on October 23, 2016, said it was a conscious choice.

Neha Bhasin Opens Up On Her Decision To Not Have Children

Appearing on Rashami Desai’s podcast with her husband, Neha shared that they never wanted to have their own kids, adding that there was no specific reason behind the decision. She added, "Hum dono ko lagta hai ki hum apni moh-maya apne saath hi khatam karke jaana chahte hain. Legacy zaroori nahi hoti ki biological hi ho. Hum dono ke liye yeh choice personal hai, aur hum usmein poore shaanti se khade hain."

'People Like Sameer & I Should Not Get Married'

Further, talking about balancing work and relationships, Neha said that people like her and her husband Sameer should not get married, clarifying that she means it with love. She explained that they are not 'Einstein-type' people who seek admiration, adding that creation is their first love and one will always be their second love.

She further revealed that she has never felt misunderstood in her marriage. Neha said that what she loves most about her relationship with Sameer is that, despite always feeling misunderstood in life, she has never felt misunderstood within their marriage.

"Just like he accepts ten things about me that may not be great, I accept things about him, like I’ve accepted that Sam will work till 4–5 a.m. Even when there’s no work, he’ll still work. You literally leave him where you left him, and after 12 hours, you’ll find him sitting in the same place," the singer shared.

In 2024, Neha opened up about her struggle with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). She took to social media to share a long note about her health and shared that she has been suffering from it since her teenage years. In 2022, Bhasin was diagnosed with low progesterone, making it difficult for her to "get up and live" for 15 days each month.