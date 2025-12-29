 Anupamaa Written Update, December 29: Rahi Gets Jealous Of Prerna; Anupama Celebrates Bharti's Wedding Functions
Rahi opens up about her jealousy toward Prerna, leaving Anupama and Prem trying their best to comfort and reassure her. On the other hand, Varun panics as the redevelopment papers are not yet signed.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 29: Today's episode of Anupamaa begins with Rahi confessing that she feels jealous of Prerna. Anupama consoles her, reassuring her that she shouldn’t worry about such things. Rahi then sweetly asks Anupama not to call Prerna "P," saying that she wants to be the only one her mother addresses with such a short and affectionate nickname.

Later, Anupama and the residents of the chawl are seen helping Bharti wear green bangles as part of her pre-wedding rituals. Anupama advises Bharti not to get emotional during her wedding functions. The group then asks Bharti to sing a song, and as she sings, everyone fondly recalls the moments they have shared with her.

Anupamaa Written Update, December 27: Anupama Meets New Character Prerna; Rahi Grows Suspicious Of...
On the other hand, Varun is shown getting angry with his mother. With his wedding to Bharti approaching, he is upset that she has still not gotten the redevelopment papers signed. Soon after, Rajni receives a message about Anupama celebrating Bharti’s bangle ceremony. Rajni gets irritated by Anupama’s overly kind behavior and feels relieved that her daughter is not attending the wedding, fearing she might reveal everything to Anupama.

Elsewhere, Ansh is seen dreaming about his upcoming baby. He video calls Anupama and shows her the toys he has bought for the baby. During their conversation, Anupama assures him that she will come to visit him and meet the baby.

Meanwhile, Rahi gets irritated with Prem and vents her frustration about her mother caring more for others than for her. The two share a romantic moment as Prem continues to apologize and Rahi playfully shows her tantrums.

The episode ends with a promo showing Rahi being grabbed by her teacher, Diwakar. Will Anupama come to her rescue? Stay tuned to find out what happens next.

