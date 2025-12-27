Anupamaa Written Update, December 27: Anupama Meets New Character Prerna; Rahi Grows Suspicious Of Rajni

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 27: Today's episode begins with a heartfelt conversation between Anupama and Baa. Meanwhile, Anupama receives a call from Khyati, inviting her and her family to Prarthana’s godbharai ceremony. During the call, Motihari snatches the phone and scolds Anupama for always creating a fuss. She adds that they might come uninvited, but she must not see it as a chance to be part of Prarthana's upcoming baby's life.

At Varun and Rajni’s house, Rahi and Prem arrive, and Rahi tries to check the redevelopment papers of Purvichaya chawl. Thankfully, Rajni arrives in time to stop her. When Rajni asks Varun why he didn't inform her about Rahi and Prem coming, he claims he called them to select his wedding clothes. Observing Rajni's protective behaviour towards the papers, Rahi grows suspicious. She wonders what exactly does those papers have.

During lunch at the dining table, Rahi sarcastically taunts Rajni. Rajni seems to have understand Rahi's growing suspicion. She responds with giving her a bracelet as a gift.

Later, Anupama meets a new character, Prerna, and saves her from an accident on the road. While scolding her for being careless, Anupama earns Prerna's gratitude, as Prerna sweetly thanks her. She then reveals to be a fan of Anupama who follows her cooking channel. Anupama invites her to the Christmas dance, and they enjoy dancing together.

The episode ends with Prerna exclaiming, "OMG, damn!" after tasting the chocolate given by Anupama, worrying her for a moment. The promo shows Anupama preparing Bharti for her wedding day. Meanwhile, Ishani visits a set where the police arrive. Baa has a heartfelt conversation with Prem and warns Rahi about her husband. Anupama prays for Ishani, sensing that something might have gone wrong.