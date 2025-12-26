Anupamaa Written Update, December 26: Ishani Apologises, But Anupama Refuses To Forgive

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 26: Today's episode of Anupamaa begins with Anupama scolding Ishani for stealing the jewellery. She reveals that she had mortgaged her gold jewellery to arrange a car on rent. Anupama then blames herself for failing to guide Ishani onto the right path and asks Rahi to call the police.

The Shah family claims that Ishani has a habit of stealing and then demanding things. Ishani repeatedly apologises to Anupama, saying she acted under peer pressure. However, Anupama firmly states that this is not a mistake but a crime. As she asks Rajni to call the police, Ishani and her mother, Pakhi, continue to plead for forgiveness.

Rajni tries to make Anupama understand that calling the police will not only affect Ishani but also Anupama herself. She suggests avoiding police involvement since the house is preparing for a wedding and such an incident would ruin the happiness. Anupama breaks down, lamenting that her children have always brought trouble into her life.

Sarita Tai, Bharti, Jaspreet, and others insist that Ishani should be punished. However, Rajni clarifies that she is not forgiving Ishani but giving her one last chance. Anupama apologises to everyone, believing that Ishani’s actions are her fault. Baa consoles her, stating that it is the children’s fault, not Anupama’s. Anupama also apologises to Sarita Tai and assures her that she will retrieve the mortgaged jewellery to replace Bharti’s ornaments.

Meanwhile, Gautam overhears a conversation between Prarthana and Ansh. Seeing them celebrate Prarthana’s strong response to the Kothari family, Gautam vows to do everything in his power to claim rights over Prarthana’s child.

Elsewhere, Prem and Rahi discuss Anupama. Rahi senses someone’s presence nearby and receives a reminder about her class with the teacher, which leaves her anxious. Prem reassures her that nothing bad will happen.

The episode ends with Rajni wondering how she will obtain Anupama’s signature. The promo shows Anupama dressed as Santa Claus while celebrating Christmas, followed by the entry of Prerna’s character.