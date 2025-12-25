 Anupamaa Written Update, December 25: Anupama Exposes Ishani For Stealing Bharti's Gold Necklace
Today's episode sees Anupama exposing Ishani for stealing Bharti's necklace while teaching her a clever lesson. Meanwhile, the Kothari family plans Prarthana's godbharai event.

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 25: Today's episode of Anupamaa begins with Sarita Tai and others in the chawl urging Anupama and Bharti to let them gift gold to Bharti for her wedding. While buying the gold, they spot the necklace that Rajni had gifted Bharti and learn that it was actually stolen by Ishani.

This leaves Anupama heartbroken, and she breaks down, wondering why the children are behaving this way. However, she resolves to teach Ishani a lesson.

Meanwhile, Paritosh dreams of becoming ultra-rich, but reality hits when Kinjal wakes him up. Determined, he claims he will work hard to open his own firm.

At the Kothari house, preparations for Prarthana's godbharai event are underway. Motiba insists she won't invite the Shahs, but Parag says the event should happen as Prarthana wishes. When Gautam tries to assert that he will decide the baby's name, Prarthana stands firm, declaring that she and her husband, Ansh, are even ready to fight in court if necessary.

During Bharti's Haldi ceremony, Anupama dances with Ishani and asks her to give the shagun to Bharti. Ishani is shocked to realize it is the same necklace she had stolen. When Rajni inquires, Anupama explains the situation, calling it a coincidence, and sarcastically reveals that Ishani had mortgaged the necklace to save her dying maternal grandmother.

When everyone wants to know who the person is, Anupama playfully puts a garland of shoes around Ishani’s neck.

The episode ends with a promo showing Rahi excited to receive her first Christmas gift from her mother. But her plans are disrupted when a new character, Prerna, enters the scene, leaving Rahi angry and jealous. It is expected that Prerna will not only steal Anupama's attention but Rahi's hsuband Prem's attention too.

