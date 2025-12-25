From Misidentified Model To Rank 533 IPS Officer: Here's Poorva Choudhary's Story

Poorva Choudhary | Instagram

IPS Poorva Choudhary is often mistaken for a model or film star, but she is neither, she is an accomplished IPS officer. Hailing from Rajasthan, she cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination with an impressive All India Rank of 533.

Following her rise to nationwide attention, there has been considerable curiosity and discussion about who Poorva Choudhary is. Her journey also became the subject of controversy regarding her OBC-NCL (Non-Creamy Layer) certificate, with some questioning her background and even her family details.

Who Is Poorva Choudhary?

Poorva Choudhary's official Instagram handle goes by the name @ips_poorva_choudhry with 112K followers. She was born to Omprakash Saharan, officer in the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS), and Vikas Saharan. Her mother reportedly died 10 years ago due to cancer.

Poorva completed her schooling from St. Xavier's school. After completing her studies, she moved to Delhi for higher studies. She graduated from lady Shree Ram College for Women (LSR), Delhi University. During her college days, Poorva started her preparation for UPSC Civil Services.

After clearing UPS exam, Poorva took to social media to dedicate it to her mother. She wrote, "A little something happened today. A little flex—loaded with sabr, sealed with shukrana and lots of duas. The day was kind. Big shoutout to the love of my life, mom. @vikas_saharan20 without whom none of this would have been possible (sic)."

After Poorva cleared the UPSC exam, she faced trolling and criticism over alleged misuse of the OBC reservation, with many claiming that her privileged background made her ineligible for OBC-NCL status. Her father later addressed the allegations, explaining that he entered Group-A service at the age of 44. According to regulations, this qualifies Poorva for NCL status, as her parent joined Group-A after the age of 40 and meets the prescribed income criteria.

Poorva reportedly got 771 marks in the written and 165 marks in the interview, making a total of 936 marks, giving her 533 rank.