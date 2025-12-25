Mumbai Fire Mishap: Bigg Boss Marathi 1 Runner-Up Pushkar Jog & Daughter Rescued, But House Destroyed; Check VIDEO

Pushkar Jog | Instagram

A massive fire broke out today in Mumbai's high-rise residential building, Sorrento Tower. Filmmaker Sandeep Singh was successfully evacuated with the help of actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain. Another report confirmed that Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1 runner-up Pushkar Jog and his daughter Felisha were also trapped in the same fire mishap.

Pushkar took to Instagram to alert his fans and seek help. He wrote on his story, "Fire in my building.. I'm stuck Please help. I can't come out of my house with my daughter. It's fire everywhere (sic)."

Thankfully, Pushkar and his daughter were rescued by the firefighters and BMC. In a follow-up story, he wrote, "Rescued thank you real life heroes for fire fighters , BMC and Mumba police 🙏🙏🙏 My house is gone (sic)."

The fire completely destroyed Pushkar’s home. Telly Talk India uploaded a video showing the extent of the damage. While heartbroken over the loss, Pushkar expressed gratitude that he and his daughter emerged safe.

Seeing the clip, a concerned user reacted, "OMG ye kaise or ky hua pushkar... Pl tc to uh n ur family dear." Another wrote, "I hope you and your family are safe Pushkar!" Others in the comment section continued to show concern for Pushkar and his family.

On December 25, 2025, a major fire broke out at Sorrento Tower, a residential high-rise in Andheri West, Mumbai. The blaze reportedly ignited at around 10:00 am in an electrical shaft, quickly spread across the 10th to 21st floors of the 23-storey building on Veera Desai Road. The Mumbai Fire Brigade classified the incident as a level-one fire and immediately launched emergency operations.